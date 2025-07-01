New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe
Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online subscribers continues its weekly updates with more album drops and the latest one to join the service is New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

This soundtrack, based on the 2019 Switch version, comes loaded with 90 tracks and has a total runtime of 2 hours and 7 minutes. You'll be able to listen to everything from the title screen through to the catchy staff credits.

Here's every track included in this latest album drop:

  1. Title
  2. File Select
  3. Prologue
  4. World: Acorn Plains
  5. Ground Theme
  6. Hurry Up!
  7. Ground Theme (Hurry Up!)
  8. Ground Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  9. Course Clear
  10. Underground Theme
  11. Underground Theme (Hurry Up!)
  12. Underground Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  13. Sudden Encounter
  14. World: Layer-Cake Desert
  15. Desert Theme
  16. Desert Theme (Hurry Up!)
  17. Desert Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  18. Toad House Minigame
  19. Fortress Theme
  20. Fortress Theme (Hurry Up!)
  21. Boom Boom Battle
  22. Boom Boom Battle (Hurry Up!)
  23. Boss Clear
  24. World: Sparkling Waters
  25. Coast Theme
  26. Coast Theme (Hurry Up!)
  27. Coast Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  28. Underwater Theme
  29. Underwater Theme (Hurry Up!)
  30. Underwater Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  31. World: Frosted Glacier
  32. Snowfield Theme
  33. Snowfield Theme (Hurry Up!)
  34. Snowfield Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  35. Castle Theme
  36. Castle Theme (Hurry Up!)
  37. Castle Passage
  38. Castle Passage (Hurry Up!)
  39. Koopaling Battle
  40. Koopaling Battle (Hurry Up!)
  41. Too Bad!
  42. Game Over
  43. World: Soda Jungle
  44. Forest Theme
  45. Forest Theme (Hurry Up!)
  46. Forest Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  47. World: Soda Jungle (Ghost House Area)
  48. Ghost House Theme
  49. Ghost House Theme (Hurry Up!)
  50. Ghost House Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  51. World: Rock-Candy Mines
  52. Athletic Theme
  53. Athletic Theme (Hurry Up!)
  54. Athletic Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  55. Bonus Area
  56. Bonus Area (Hurry Up!)
  57. Bonus Area (Baby Yoshi)
  58. World: Meringue Clouds
  59. Switch On!
  60. Super Star
  61. Super Star (Hurry Up!)
  62. Super Star (Baby Yoshi)
  63. Airship Theme
  64. Airship Theme (Hurry Up!)
  65. Bowser Jr. Battle
  66. Bowser Jr. Battle (Hurry Up!)
  67. World: Peach's Castle
  68. Lava Theme
  69. Lava Theme (Hurry Up!)
  70. Lava Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  71. Lava Cave / Underground Ruins Theme
  72. Lava Cave / Underground Ruins Theme (Hurry Up!)
  73. Lava Cave / Underground Ruins Theme (Baby Yoshi)
  74. Big Battle at Peach's Castle
  75. Big Battle at Peach's Castle (Hurry Up!)
  76. Peach's Castle Passage
  77. Peach's Castle Passage (Hurry Up!)
  78. Bowser Battle 1
  79. Bowser Battle 1 (Hurry Up!)
  80. Bowser Battle 2
  81. Bowser Battle 2 (Hurry Up!)
  82. Bowser Defeated
  83. The Rescue of Princess Peach
  84. Epilogue
  85. New Super Mario Bros. U Staff Credits
  86. World: Superstar Road
  87. Coin Edit
  88. Results
  89. Secret Island Record Room
  90. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Staff Credits

This album follows Nintendo's official Switch 2 free update for New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe which optimises the game's visuals for the Switch 2 display and high-resolution televisions.

You can see every soundtrack available available on the Nintendo Music app in our full guide. To listen to it, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

Will you be listening to this track on the Nintendo Music app? What else would you like to see added? Let us know in the comments.