The Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online subscribers continues its weekly updates with more album drops and the latest one to join the service is New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

This soundtrack, based on the 2019 Switch version, comes loaded with 90 tracks and has a total runtime of 2 hours and 7 minutes. You'll be able to listen to everything from the title screen through to the catchy staff credits.

Here's every track included in this latest album drop:

Title File Select Prologue World: Acorn Plains Ground Theme Hurry Up! Ground Theme (Hurry Up!) Ground Theme (Baby Yoshi) Course Clear Underground Theme Underground Theme (Hurry Up!) Underground Theme (Baby Yoshi) Sudden Encounter World: Layer-Cake Desert Desert Theme Desert Theme (Hurry Up!) Desert Theme (Baby Yoshi) Toad House Minigame Fortress Theme Fortress Theme (Hurry Up!) Boom Boom Battle Boom Boom Battle (Hurry Up!) Boss Clear World: Sparkling Waters Coast Theme Coast Theme (Hurry Up!) Coast Theme (Baby Yoshi) Underwater Theme Underwater Theme (Hurry Up!) Underwater Theme (Baby Yoshi) World: Frosted Glacier Snowfield Theme Snowfield Theme (Hurry Up!) Snowfield Theme (Baby Yoshi) Castle Theme Castle Theme (Hurry Up!) Castle Passage Castle Passage (Hurry Up!) Koopaling Battle Koopaling Battle (Hurry Up!) Too Bad! Game Over World: Soda Jungle Forest Theme Forest Theme (Hurry Up!) Forest Theme (Baby Yoshi) World: Soda Jungle (Ghost House Area) Ghost House Theme Ghost House Theme (Hurry Up!) Ghost House Theme (Baby Yoshi) World: Rock-Candy Mines Athletic Theme Athletic Theme (Hurry Up!) Athletic Theme (Baby Yoshi) Bonus Area Bonus Area (Hurry Up!) Bonus Area (Baby Yoshi) World: Meringue Clouds Switch On! Super Star Super Star (Hurry Up!) Super Star (Baby Yoshi) Airship Theme Airship Theme (Hurry Up!) Bowser Jr. Battle Bowser Jr. Battle (Hurry Up!) World: Peach's Castle Lava Theme Lava Theme (Hurry Up!) Lava Theme (Baby Yoshi) Lava Cave / Underground Ruins Theme Lava Cave / Underground Ruins Theme (Hurry Up!) Lava Cave / Underground Ruins Theme (Baby Yoshi) Big Battle at Peach's Castle Big Battle at Peach's Castle (Hurry Up!) Peach's Castle Passage Peach's Castle Passage (Hurry Up!) Bowser Battle 1 Bowser Battle 1 (Hurry Up!) Bowser Battle 2 Bowser Battle 2 (Hurry Up!) Bowser Defeated The Rescue of Princess Peach Epilogue New Super Mario Bros. U Staff Credits World: Superstar Road Coin Edit Results Secret Island Record Room New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Staff Credits

This album follows Nintendo's official Switch 2 free update for New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe which optimises the game's visuals for the Switch 2 display and high-resolution televisions.

You can see every soundtrack available available on the Nintendo Music app in our full guide. To listen to it, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.