Review Monument Valley 3 (Switch) - A Beautiful Piece Of Work In Need Of A Touch Up Please, don't touch the artwork

Switch eShop - New Releases

4x4 TRUCK OFFROAD CAR DRIVER (PrimeInvestCapital, 18th Jul, $7.99) - Conquer terrain. Collect parts. Build your beast. Get behind the wheel of powerful offroad trucks and set out on a mission to recover lost car parts scattered across swamps, hills, and rugged trails. Each location brings its own challenges—from muddy bogs to steep mountain paths—and only the most skilled drivers will make it through.

and Roger (KODANSHA, 24th Jul, $4.99) - and Roger is an interactive novel that lets you see through the protagonist's eyes—whether what she sees makes sense or not. It is comprised of three chapters and can be played in its entirety in about one hour.

Arcade Archives SUPER BASKETBALL (HAMSTER, 17th Jul, $7.99) - "SUPER BASKETBALL" is a sports game released by KONAMI in 1984. There are 10 competing teams. Every match starts at a disadvantage. Use skillful dribbling and passing to turn the tide and aim to win within the time limit.

Arcana Famiglia Rinato (HuneX, 24th Jul, $48.00) - ・"Arcana Famiglia -La storia della Arcana Famiglia- Ancora", a game based on the concept of a Otome game × Shonen manga, originally available in 2015, will be ported to the Nintendo Switch™! The game progresses with a comic-like storyline that uses colorful illustrations called the Comiaru system. The game also features the unique Cocoaru System, which allows you to read the minds of other characters.

Ball Blast (QubicGames, 19th Jul, $5.99) - A wild rain of bouncing rocks crashes down - move fast, blast faster! Every rock has a number - hit it that many times and boom! it splits into two rocks with half the number and double the speed, turning the field into fast-moving chaos! Play solo or with a friend for double firepower. Beat hundreds of levels, survive endless waves, and climb the world leaderboard!

CAR SIMULATOR BUNDLE (CAR WASH, CAR HEIST, CAR DETAILING) (Kiwi Production, 20th Jul, $19.99) - Dive into the exciting world of automobiles with three unique games, each offering its own style and challenges. This bundle delivers a complete experience—from luxury car care to building a car wash empire and pulling off high-stakes vehicle heists.

Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 (ToastieLabs, 24th Jul, $7.59) - The objective is quite simple: each level contains numerous uncoloured pixels, and it is your job to colour them in. Each pixel is numbered; this number corresponds to a colour in your palette. Select a colour from the palette and paint each of its corresponding pixels. Correctly colour all pixels in a level to finish it

Day of the Shell (Entalto Studios, 29th Jul, $14.99) - Day of the Shell is a fast-paced tactical roguelite, where each turn is played in a single click. The gods have brought down their wrath on humanity, and only a few remote islands remain. A lonely monster huntress has risen to challenge and appease the gods, traveling through what's left of the world.

DORONKO WANKO (Phoenixx, 23rd Jul, $4.99) - 『DORONKO WANKO』 is a DORONKO Action Game.

In this game, you can become a cute, innocent pup and make a big mess inside the house. Choose your favorite from six dog breeds — Pomeranian, Shiba-Inu, Bulldog, Toy Poodle, Jack Russell Terrier, and Corgi. Let's explore this beautiful house and make it dirty and muddy at will!

Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions (Tivola Games, 24th Jul, $39.99) - Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX - Racing Champions is a fast-paced racing game for the whole family that brings the famous Europa-Park mascots Ed & Edda to life for the first time in a video game to coincide with the worldwide release of the animated feature film ‘GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE’!

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE3 S.V. PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 24th Jul, $7.16) - This is an action RPG released in Japan by T&E SOFT in 1989, and it is a powered-up version of “Hydlide 3” released in 1987. Players take on the role of an adventurer embarking on a journey to save Fairyland from crisis. At the start, players create their own character through a character-making system, where they can choose from classes such as swordsman or priest. Each class has unique parameter characteristics.

Explorers Collection: The Oregon Trail & Carmen Sandiego Bundle (Gameloft, 28th Jul, $49.99) - Whether you're a seasoned sleuth, a trailblazing tactician, or a curious newcomer, the Explorers Collection is your passport to discovery. Uncover mysteries across continents and brave the wild frontier in this premium bundle celebrating two of gaming's most iconic adventures. For a generation of gamers, Carmen Sandiego and The Oregon Trail™ weren't just lessons, they were legends.

FPS Bullet Storm (GAME NACIONAL, 19yh Jul, $19.99) - Step into the action with a high-intensity first-person shooter built for fast, competitive matches. Choose your class, enter one of several epic battlegrounds, and unleash your full potential. Precision is everything — miss no shot, leave no enemy standing.

FRONT MISSION Remake Trilogy (Forever Entertainment, 17th Jul, $79.99) - This exclusive collection includes fully remade versions of FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake, FRONT MISSION 2: Remake, and FRONT MISSION 3: Remake, bringing classic mech strategy battles to life with updated graphics and enhanced gameplay.

Giant Flee (NOSTRA GAMES, 24th Jul, $5.99) - There's no time to think! You just have to run for your life! Every second counts, so it's important to keep up the pace. Stay alert and wait for the right moment to change direction, so you can keep running. Use your brain to avoid the danger.

Haven Deluxe Edition (The Game Bakers, 17th Jul, $26.99) - Two lovers gave up everything and escaped to a lost planet to be together. A narrative RPG adventure about love and freedom. To play solo or in local co-op. This Edition includes Haven with all the improvements to the game since launch, Couples update, Sweet little Things update, and Haven Artbook.

Hyperspaced (Headup Games, 22nd Jul, $16.99) - The Multiverse is collapsing! Team up, jump into your spaceship, and face chaos—disasters, frantic repairs, and intense battles. Every mission in Hyperspaced is unique, and only teamwork will save the galaxy! Pilot, Engineer, Gunner, or Janitor – Every Role Matters!

Knights of the Round Peg (Ocean Media, 17th Jul, $9.99) - Step into the enchanting world of Knights of the Round Peg, where players embark on a musical journey alongside a brave knight through 80 captivating levels. Equipped with a lute and a quiver of musical notes, the knight bravely embarks on a journey, encountering peg-filled challenges along the way

Learn to Play – Drift Moto (eastasiasoft, 18th Jul, $1.99) - Start your engines, it's time to go racing. In Drift Moto you race across 15 futuristic racetracks. Make sure at least one wheel stays on the road at all times and finish each course without any mistakes. Can you complete all 15 tracks?

MADO MONOGATARI: Fia and the Wondrous Academy (Idea Factory, 29th Jul, $49.99) - MADO MONOGATARI began as a series of primarily first-person dungeon-crawler RPGs created by Compile for the MSX and PC-98 during the 80's and 90's. Since then, MADO MONOGATARI has made a name for itself with its unforgettable characters and dungeon-crawling gameplay. Notably, the renowned puzzle series Puyo Puyo is a spinoff of the MADO MONOGATARI series.

Make it! Choco Banana (SAT-BOX, 24th Jul, $7.00) - Let's make choco bananas on the Nintendo Switch™! Dip each banana in chocolate and add a topping, making choco bananas to order! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can join in! Reach for the ultimate high score!

Monster Legacy: Cozy Puzzle Crossing (Aldora Games, 17th Jul, $4.90) - Immerse yourself in a relaxing puzzle game set in the colorful world of Monster Legacy: New Horizons. Enjoy three unique modes for the whole family.

Noah’s Dilemma (Guanpeng Chen, 24th Jul, $9.99) - Noah's Dilemma is a crew-building strategy roguelike set in a reinvented mythology of Noah's Ark inspired by Magical Realism, featuring unique placement-centric gameplay inspired by sudoku and autochess.

Noctuary (Serenity Forge, 30th Jul, $24.99) - Noctuary is a visual novel RPG that fuses rich storytelling, fast-paced action, and deep character progression. Step into the dual roles of Fancia Dream and Alina Nightsong, two bright-eyed Illuminators training to become legendary Arborangers - guardians of light in a world teetering on the edge of shadow.

Picture Treasure Hunt (MASK, 24th Jul, $3.99) - Sharpen your mind as you search for hidden gems and treasure chests tucked away in everyday scenes. This picture puzzle game is both relaxing and brain-stimulating — perfect for all ages!

Pixel Game Maker Series HacoPiyo (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 17th Jul, $8.99) - Control Hakopiyo and aim for the goal in each stage! Press 《B》 to jump! Jump over slightly higher areas or gaps! Press 《A》 to stretch out! Stretch out as long as you can and fall over to clear the stage! Press the 《R》 button to bring up the menu. You can restart or change settings here.

Pro Craps (Pix Arts, 25th Jul, $5.99) - Pro Craps – Real Casino Action at Your Fingertips. Experience the excitement of the craps table with Pro Craps, a fully interactive game built for touchscreen play. Featuring real-time dice physics, full craps rules, and high-end 3D visuals, this game brings the energy and strategy of a real casino into the palm of your hand.

Rubber Duck Race Simulator (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 26th Jul, $6.99) - Dive into a fast and fun adventure with Rubber Duck Race Simulator! Choose your favorite duck, launch it into the water, and race against other competitors through raging rivers, spectacular waterfalls, and surprising tracks.

Seashell Isle (Downmeadowstreet, 19th Jul, $5.99) - Welcome to Seashell Isle, a vibrant and mysterious adventure where every corner of the island holds secrets waiting to be uncovered. Set foot on a forgotten, sacred land rich with history, magic, and untold treasures. Once a thriving sanctuary of ancient guardians, the island now calls to brave explorers seeking wonder and glory.

Shooter Bundle – Ghost Assassin, Hotline, Water Blast, Shadowblade, Yori’s Journey (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 17th Jul, $29.99) - Dive into an explosive collection of five action-packed indie games filled with strategy, adrenaline, and intensity. Shooter Bundle - Ghost Assassin, Hotline, Water Blast, Shadowblade, Yori’s Journey delivers a variety of gameplay experiences, from stealth assassinations and neon-drenched rampages to water gun battles, shadowy parkour, and post-apocalyptic survival.

SOMA (Abylight, 24th Jul, $29.99) - A masterpiece of psychological horror. Fight to survive in a hostile world that will make you question your own existence. SOMA is a horror and science fiction video game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: the Dark Descent. It is a haunting story about identity, consciousness and what it means to be human.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game (Private Division, 29th Jul. $34.99) - From the creative studio, Wētā Workshop, live the cosy life of a Hobbit in the wonderfully serene landscape of the Shire. Discover, decorate, and share in this idyllic corner of Middle-earth. Join friendly Hobbits and familiar faces awaiting your arrival in Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings™ Game.

TERASLIDE (Ratalaika Games, 25th Jul, $4.99) - Play as Tulock, a snow fox, and help him progress through the different levels of this puzzle game based on movement on a hexagonal grid. Slide in a straight line to an obstacle or the edge across 100 levels and find the right path to the final hexagon, avoiding the traps. Discover new mechanics in the various worlds of increasing difficulty without fear of getting stuck, thanks to the help included in the game.

The Plucky Squire x The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse Bundle (Devolver Digital, 17th Jul, $34.99) -This bundle includes The Plucky Squire and The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse.

Tiny Titans – Card Rumble (EpiXR, 24th Jul, $6.99) - Welcome to Tiny Titans – Card Rumble, where epic RPG battles meet adorable chibi charm! Step into a world of fast-paced strategy and build your ultimate deck of tiny heroes, each with unique powers and big personalities. Whether you prefer knights, mages, healers, or rogues—there’s a Titan for every playstyle.

Transporter (Acid Pixel, 24th Jul, $14.99) - Choose from 3 vehicle types: Classic, Amphibious, or Military. Your mission: deliver your cargo while avoiding obstacles, and cross the finish line with at least one item intact.

Zashiki-mawashi／座敷廻 (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 17th Jul, $4.17) - A heartwarming, cheerful, and comically spooky story about a family considering buying a standalone house to escape homelessness—only to discover it's haunted by a zashiki-warashi (a protective child spirit of Japanese folklore) and an old electric fan that seems to have a will of its own.

Zero-Sum Heart (Cyberisle, 24th Jul, $7.99) - A short story fusing romance, school life, thriller, and magical realism (approx. 2 hours playtime, multiple endings). Psychedelic and vibrant neo-flat illustration art style depicting a surreal world. Dreamlike yet eerie original soundtrack with immersive sound design.

What will you be downloading this week? Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV ﻿Pokémon Friends No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files Wild Hearts S Monument Valley III 4x4 TRUCK OFFROAD CAR DRIVER and Roger Arcade Archives SUPER BASKETBALL Arcana Famiglia Rinato Ball Blast Car Simulator Bundle (car Wash, Car Heist, Car Detailing) Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 Day of the Shell Doronko Wanko Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX - Racing Champions EGGCONSOLE Hydlide3 S.v. Pc-9801 Explorers Collection: The Oregon Trail & Carmen Sandiego Bundle FPS Bullet Storm FRONT MISSION Remake Trilogy Giant Flee Haven Deluxe Edition Hyperspaced Knights of the Round Peg Learn to Play - Drift Moto MADO MONOGATARI: Fia and the Wondrous Academy Make it! Choco Banana Monster Legacy: Cozy Puzzle Crossing Noah's Dilemma Noctuary Picture Treasure Hunt Pixel Game Maker Series HacoPiyo Pro Craps Rubber Duck Race Simulator Seashell Isle Shooter Bundle - Ghost Assassin, Hotline, Water Blast, Shadowblade, Yori's Journey SOMA Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Teraslide The Plucky Squire x The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse Bundle Tiny Titans - Card Rumble Transporter Zashiki-mawashi／座敷廻 Zero-Sum Heart Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (2 votes) Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV 0% ﻿Pokémon Friends 0% No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files 0% Wild Hearts S 0% Monument Valley III 0% 4x4 TRUCK OFFROAD CAR DRIVER 0% and Roger 0% Arcade Archives SUPER BASKETBALL 0% Arcana Famiglia Rinato 0% Ball Blast 0% Car Simulator Bundle (car Wash, Car Heist, Car Detailing) 0% Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 0% Day of the Shell 0% Doronko Wanko 0% Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX - Racing Champions 0% EGGCONSOLE Hydlide3 S.v. Pc-9801 0% Explorers Collection: The Oregon Trail & Carmen Sandiego Bundle 0% FPS Bullet Storm 0% FRONT MISSION Remake Trilogy 0% Giant Flee 0% Haven Deluxe Edition 0% Hyperspaced 0% Knights of the Round Peg 0% Learn to Play - Drift Moto 0% MADO MONOGATARI: Fia and the Wondrous Academy 0% Make it! Choco Banana 0% Monster Legacy: Cozy Puzzle Crossing 0% Noah's Dilemma 0% Noctuary 0% Picture Treasure Hunt 0% Pixel Game Maker Series HacoPiyo 0% Pro Craps 0% Rubber Duck Race Simulator 0% Seashell Isle 0% Shooter Bundle - Ghost Assassin, Hotline, Water Blast, Shadowblade, Yori's Journey 0% SOMA 0% Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game 0% Teraslide 0% The Plucky Squire x The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse Bundle 0% Tiny Titans - Card Rumble 0% Transporter 0% Zashiki-mawashi／座敷廻 0% Zero-Sum Heart 0% Nothing for me this week 100 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!