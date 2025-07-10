Review Arcade Archives 2 Air Combat 22 (Switch 2) - A Top Gun Origin Story You can be my wingman anytime

Switch eShop - New Releases

3 Card Poker (Pix Arts, 11th Jul, $5.99) - Step into the exciting world of high-stakes poker with 3 Card Poker, a thrilling single-player card game experience, exclusively on Nintendo Switch! Enjoy the fast-paced action of one of the most popular casino games, now beautifully reimagined with brilliant graphics and immersive sound design. Test your luck and strategy against the dealer in this classic poker variant.

3 on 3 Soccer (Pix Arts, 11th Jul, $3.99) - Step onto the pitch and take control in 3on3 Soccer – a fun and charming single-player soccer experience where teams of three face off in fast-paced, bite-sized matches! Build your dream team and guide them through a variety of unique playfields, each offering a fresh take on classic soccer action. Choose your ball, pick your field, and dive into exciting matchups with charming characters and smooth gameplay.

Animal Kingdom 3 (Ocean Media, 3rd Jul, $9.99) - Welcome to Animal Kingdom 3, a hidden animal game where you collect pawprints and cameras while searching for animals in fantastic locations! With 3 game modes and trivias, jigsaw, and swap puzzles between the chapters, Animal Kingdom 3 will provide hours of fun for hidden object fans in colorful jungles and other natural scenes even underwater!

Arcade Archives AIR COMBAT 22 (HAMSTER, 3rd Jul, $14.99) - "AIR COMBAT 22" is a flight shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1995. This title features an evolutionary step in 3D graphics and flashy animations using the "System Super 22" arcade board, an upgrade of the "System 22" architecture used for a wide range of legendary 3D games. Take on missions for the thrill of shooting down lots of enemy crafts, white-knuckle missions that require expert techniques, and more as you conquer diverse aerial combat scenarios. Become a hero of the skies!

BAD END THEATER (Serenity Forge, 10th Jul, $9.99) - Welcome to BAD END THEATER! Select your protagonist and explore a variety of terrible fates! The decisions you make in one story will affect the others. You can toggle these behaviors to open up new paths! Unfortunately, every path leads to a bad ending. . . Can you find a way to save this unlucky cast?

BeatQuest – Rhythm Riders (Yellow In, 4th Jul, $4.99) - The crowd’s roaring, the lights are blinding—there’s no turning back. With your guitar in hand and every note flying toward you, it’s all or nothing. BeatQuest – Rhythm Riders throws you into a rhythm-fueled rock showdown where precision and timing electrify the stage. Play with skill, hit flawless combos, and unlock new songs as your legend grows with every performance. This isn’t just about music—it’s about earning the spotlight.

Become the Smartest in the Room! Brain Power Boost Plan (Lunaria Games, 3rd Jul, $1.99) - Have you ever wanted to become smarter? This guide shows you how to unlock the full potential of your brain and enhance your thinking, decision-making, and focus. Step by step, you’ll learn powerful habits and practical strategies to sharpen your mind and build the intelligence that sets you apart.

Bendy and the Dark Revival (Joey Drew Studios, 11th Jul, $29.99) - Bendy and the Dark Revival is a first-person survival horror game and the much anticipated sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine. Play as Audrey as she explores the depths of a curiously creepy animation studio that’s gone completely mad. Combat ink-tainted enemies, solve puzzles, and evade the ever-lurking Ink Demon while seeking your way back to the real world. You never know who or what is going to be around the next corner in this dilapidated realm of shadows and ink. Discover the truth. Escape the studio. Above all, fear the Ink Demon…and survive.

Best Served Cold (Rogueside, 10th Jul, $17.99) - In an alternate history Europe, “The Nightcap” is the last speakeasy in town, and you’re pouring the drinks… while your customers spill their secrets. Mix and serve cocktails with a twist, as you become a detective while trying to save your bar. Listen to your clienteles’ stories and learn about their lives as you unravel a mystery that touches every layer of Bukovie society, from the drunken dandies splashing cash on cocktails, to the crooked cops and seedy lowlifes who try to rope you into their shady schemes.

Boost Zero (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 4th Jul, $3.49) - Boost Zero is a vibrant homage to classic anti-gravity arcade racing games, where excitement and speed merge in adrenaline-fueled futuristic competitions. In this dystopian universe, gravity is reinvented: what is normally vertical becomes horizontal, and the notion of "up" is transformed. Each competition challenges you with unique objectives, whether it's beating time trials, competing against more than 22 other drivers, or taking on the demanding challenge of the "hare game," which will test your reflexes and skills to the limit.

Canine (Dolores Ent., 11th Jul, $7.99) - Dive into a terrifying first-person survival horror experience inspired by 32-bit retro-style games. You play as a boy searching for his dog Tomy, who has been kidnapped by an evil corporation conducting twisted experiments on pets. If you enjoy pure horror games, tension without weapons, and a retro atmosphere filled with stealth and suspense, CANINE delivers a claustrophobic, emotional, and highly replayable journey thanks to its multiple endings and hardcore mode. Try to save Tomy — without losing yourself along the way!

Cats Away (Nicalis, 10th Jul, $29.99) - After serving as apprentice sailors, three seafaring sisters and their faithful cat crewmates reunite at the port where their father’s ship is docked. But when the father doesn’t show and the ship is suddenly attacked, they embark on a perilous maritime journey involving pirate guilds, a mysterious cat-hating syndicate, ancient magic spells, giant mutated monsters and more! Help Kanna, Lilia and Alicia to navigate through dangerous waters, upgrade their ship’s armaments, recruit a crew of skilled catmates and discover their father’s biggest secret!

Clutter Puzzle Magazine Vol. 15 No. 1 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 3rd Jul) - With over 1700 puzzles, this game will keep you playing for days and days. So many new Clutter variations mixed in with old favorites for a Quest you'll never forget. The biggest treat though, is the never before seen, fully replayable, Spot The Differences Puzzles. I mean, who can ever forget those!?

Colorizing: Satisfaction (D-Games, 10th Jul, $2.99) - This coloring book is a guarantee of good mood. In it you can find all kinds of pictures for every taste. Coloring by numbers with Colorizing is a calming and easy activity for people of all ages. This drawing game is suitable for children and adults, everyone can enjoy pixel coloring. You will definitely love coloring with this beautiful coloring book!

Cozy Adventures (Downmeadowstreet, 5th Jul, $4.99) - Step into the gentle world of Cozy Adventures, a relaxing low-poly exploration game where curiosity is your compass and discovery is your reward. Wander through a whimsical medieval kingdom, complete with sleepy villages, misty forests, and forgotten ruins. Then set sail to a vibrant tropical island, where sun-drenched beaches, mysterious caves, and lush jungles await.

Daily Relaxation & Mindfulness (Lunaria Games, 3rd Jul, $1.99) - Bring a moment of calm to your everyday life. This guidebook teaches you how to integrate relaxation and mindfulness into your daily routine. With 20 simple steps—including breathing techniques, easy meditations, and mental focus exercises—you’ll discover how to reconnect with your body and mind. Even on the busiest days, give yourself the gift of peace.

Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition (Aspyr, 15th Jul, $26.99) - The Fate of The Forgotten Realms is in Your Hands Return to the city of Neverwinter in Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition. A dark force sweeps over Faerûn, ravaging everything in its path as though searching for something – something that you now find in your possession. As the Shard-Bearer, only you can stop the King of Shadows and his army from desecrating the land you call home. Will you save Faerûn, or fall victim to the temptation of absolute power? When your actions dictate the fate of the Realms, there are no small choices.

EGGCONSOLE ZANAC EX MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 10th Jul, $6.49) - This title, "ZANAC EX", released in 1986 in Japan, is a vertically scrolling sci-fi shooting game. Story-wise, it serves as a sequel to the MSX version of "ZANAC", with players piloting the cutting-edge AFX-6502 "ZANAC" to battle against organic intelligence. The AFX-6502 "ZANAC" is equipped with both a standard shot and special weapons. By collecting numbered chips that appear during combat, players can switch special shots, and by collecting the same chip consecutively, they can enhance their special shots.

Everdeep Aurora (Ysbryd Games, 10th Jul, $19.99) - As an apocalyptic meteor shower ravages the world, civilization has no choice but to continue underground, separating a little cat named Shell from her mother. Forge a new path into the Earth as Shell, drilling through procedurally-generated tile-based rocks and creating platforming opportunities on the kitty’s downward journey in hopes of reuniting with her family.

FISHING SIMULATOR 2025 (Testagamercreations, 12th Jul, $8.99) - Fishing Simulator 2025 is your peaceful escape into the world of authentic angling. Set in a beautifully detailed, lifelike environment, the game focuses on skillful, relaxing gameplay—not arcade speed. Roam freely along the water’s edge as you fish from sunrise to dusk, each session offering new challenges and rewards.

Fiz and the Rainbow Planet (Forever Entertainment, 10th Jul, $9.99) - Fiz and the Rainbow Planet is a 2. 5D pixel-art action game where you switch between characters as the situation demands to overcome challenges. One of the game’s standout features is the “Dimensional Sanctuary” , which offers a unique experience of progressing through a three-dimensional space while maintaining the look and feel of classic 2D gameplay.

Flora & Fang: Guardians of the vampire garden (Flynns Arcade, 10th Jul, $6.99) - Flora & Fang: Guardians of the vampire garden is a single-player or local co-op adventure that puts you in the shoes of one of two lovable vampire siblings, Flora or Fang, as they embark on a mission to safeguard their dad—the infamous Dracula's—precious pumpkin garden.

GLITCH: Dead Loop Horror (CGI LAB, 3rd Jul, $4.49) - GLITCH: Dead Loop Horror is a first-person psychological horror game where you play as a lone programmer staying late at the office to finish your project. But as night falls, reality begins to unravel. Solve cryptic puzzles, debug eerie anomalies, and survive the unknown force stalking the dark halls. The atmosphere becomes more mysterious. Familiar places begin to feel alien. The deeper you go, the more unstable everything becomes.

Griffin (Ratalaika Games, 11th Jul, $5.99) - The Griffin, battle tank has been developed as countermeasure against powerful neighbor countries. However, its designer was captured by the enemy country… Now, his granddaughter got into the Griffin and take on her solo mission to rescue her grandfather!

Hogtie (REDDEER.GAMES, 10th Jul, $5.99) - Step into the boots of Ted, a cowboy with a mission: round up runaway piggies using only your wits – and your trusty lasso! Hogtie is a clever and stylish puzzle game inspired by classic Sokoban mechanics, but with a twist: you can’t push – only pull.

HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 16th Jul, $59.99) - The first full-scale HUNTER×HUNTER fighting game is here! eCreate teams of characters to face off in 3-on-3 battles. Find a combination with synergy, and aim for the top with your own unique team! Just hold down the rush button and hit the button repeatedly to unleash powerful combos! Feel the exhilarating rush of pulling off a combo with ease! Face off against other players across the network to win rank points. Your rank updates as you accumulate points. Aim to become a “three-star hunter”! You can even compete with "G. I. Cards" at stake! Gather the cards for the specified slots!

Ice Princess Crystals (Bigboot Studios, 6th Jul, $3.99) - -Solve 100 unique levels in an ice world-Match 3 identical princess crystals to break them and generate combos-Collect coins, unlock incredible bonuses and use them like chocolate bombs, candy explosions and more! -Beautiful art for princesses-No in-app-purchases or ads!

ISLANDERS: New Shores (Coatsink Software, 10th Jul, $8.99) - Let’s unroll the blueprints and take a look at the new features ISLANDERS: New Shores is bringing too! One key new feature is the introduction of “boons”. Boons are one-time power ups unlocked on each stage as you collect points, offering a helping hand that will become vital as you take on the game's tricker levels. Boons can allow you to duplicate buildings in your inventory and replace buildings you’ve already built. There’s more for you to discover yourself in the full game, with each boon offering an intriguing new twist on how you go about building your city.

Lush Season (Downmeadowstreet, 5th Jul, $5.49) - A relaxing walking adventure through a hand-painted world of nature, discovery, and quiet wonder. Step into the tranquil forest of Lush Season, a peaceful exploration game set in a vibrant, stylized landscape where every path leads to something unexpected. Breathe in the calm as you wander through dense woodlands, cozy cabins, and secret clearings — all brought to life with gentle ambient soundscapes and the rustling of leaves in the breeze. Your goal is simple: find hidden places and mark them off your list. No pressure, no combat, no rush.

Neon Noodles (eastasiasoft, 16th Jul, $19.99) - In a dark and dystopian cyberpunk future, food is the ultimate symbol of wealth and status. Using a revolutionary invention called Neon Noodles, the Aristocracy indulges their every culinary whim. Everyone else begs for scraps. With no memory and no name, you are just a cog in this machine. But when a mysterious message unlocks your forgotten past, it thrusts you into a daring, clandestine heist to seize control of Neon Noodles and reclaim your legacy.

Not Not & Not Not 2 (naptime.games, 6th Jul, $2.19) - Think your reflexes are sharp and your logic unshakable? Put them to the test—twice—inside this mind-mangling bundle that pairs the cult-classic NOT NOT with its sequel NOT NOT 2.

Our Summer Festival 2 (SAT-BOX, 10th Jul, $16.50) - The second installment in this series of exciting summer festival games is here! Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players! Enjoy a variety of festival-themed games and activities like"Yo-Yo Fishing," "Yakisoba Cooking," and "Shooting Gallery! " Play every game in order in the Festival Master Championship,or take on each challenge solo to beat high scores and gather Collection Coins!

Racing Rebels Mud Clash (Zakym, 8th Jul, $1.99) - Racing Rebels Mud Clash is a muddy, high-speed racing challenge where players unlock new maps and buy better cars by winning races. Earn cash based on your finishing position, upgrade your garage, and blast past rivals with powerful nitro boosts.

Scholar’s Mate (JanduSoft, 10th Jul) - Scholar's Mate is an immersive first-person horror experience that puts you in the shoes of Judith, a young woman who wakes up in the gloomy facilities of a psychiatric hospital. You must escape from this macabre place by solving mysteries while avoiding capture by Eddie, your sinister hunter.

Solitaire Dreamscapes (Ocean Media, 3rd Jul, $9.99) - It's time to escape reality with a magical game of Solitaire! Travel through surreal landscapes and explore more than 200 levels, restoring 5 breathtaking dreamlike locations!

Sweet Home: Look and Find 3 Collector's Edition (Ocean Media, 3rd Jul, $9.99) - Relax, get comfortable, and enjoy finding objects, solving puzzles, and conquering mini-games on an exciting journey to various places imbued with warmth and comfort! Take a walk in nature, sit by the pool, and even barbecue in the backyard! Use your skills and knowledge to find all the hidden objects and complete the mini-games as you kick back and challenge yourself in this blissful hidden-object game!

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster (Nightdive Studios, 10th Jul, $29.99) - How can you challenge a perfect, immortal machine? System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster by Nightdive Studios brings to you the modernised remaster of the FPS/RPG classic, featuring Cross-Play Co-Op multiplayer and more. It’s the year 2114 and as you awake from cryo sleep on the FTL ship Von Braun, you are unable to remember who or where you are… and something has gone terribly wrong. - Read our System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster review