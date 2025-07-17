This week marks the return of DK in a brand new 3D outing, and as part of the celebrations, the My Nintendo Store in North America is now offering a new themed reward.

It's a Donkey Kong Bananza Rally Towel and it's available exclusively from this store for 650 Platinum Points. Here's the official description, along with a look:

"Unleash your inner Kong! This spirited rally towel features Donkey Kong blasting forward in a minecart. Measuring 8 x 12 inches, it’s the perfect size for cheering on the big guy and Pauline during their adventure."

This physical reward is "available while supplies last" and shipping fees apply. This offer is also only available to My Nintendo members.

Some other locations have also received new merch alongside the release of Donkey Kong Bananza this week - including Australia and New Zealand. Although there are no new DK rewards on the My Nintendo Store in this particular location at the moment, there are new DK-themed items available for purchase (thanks for the heads up, Vooks).

In some related news, Nintendo has also released a new set of Donkey Kong Bananza Switch Online icons. Here's a look: