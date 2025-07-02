Microsoft has begun informing staff of a huge second wave of job cuts this year, and the layoffs are expected to hit over 9,000 employees.
In a report published by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, studios affected include King — the team behind Candy Crush — where around 200 staff (roughly 10%) are being laid off, and ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda. Staff have informed Schreier they weren't authorised to speak to the press.
Other US-based studios will be told of the cuts later today, and the cuts go beyond the gaming division. Many who are losing their jobs today only found out about the incoming cuts due to a previous Bloomberg report. These layoffs follow the 2,000 cuts made in January 2024, and the closure of Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin in May 2024.
It's galling stuff, and it comes despite the fact that, according to CNBC, " $26 billion in net income on $70 billion in revenue for the March quarter". As a result, it's reportedly one of the most profitable companies in the S&P 500 index.
IGN also reports that Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer has been vague on the details, telling staff in a memo that organisational shifts and changes "will be shared by your team leaders in the coming days".
Below is Spencer's note in full, sent to staff and shared by IGN earlier today:
Today we are sharing decisions that will impact colleagues across our organization. To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness. Out of respect for those impacted today, the specifics of today’s notifications and any organizational shifts will be shared by your team leaders in the coming days.
I recognize that these changes come at a time when we have more players, games, and gaming hours than ever before. Our platform, hardware, and game roadmap have never looked stronger. The success we’re seeing currently is based on tough decisions we’ve made previously. We must make choices now for continued success in future years and a key part of that strategy is the discipline to prioritize the strongest opportunities. We will protect what is thriving and concentrate effort on areas with the greatest potential, while delivering on the expectations the company has for our business. This focused approach means we can deliver exceptional games and experiences for players for generations to come.
Prioritizing our opportunities is essential, but that does not lessen the significance of this moment. Simply put, we would not be where we are today without the time, energy, and creativity of those whose roles are impacted. These decisions are not a reflection of the talent, creativity, and dedication of the people involved. Our momentum is not accidental—it is the result of years of dedicated effort from our teams.
HR is working directly with impacted employees to provide severance plan benefits (aligned with local laws), including pay, healthcare coverage, and job placement resources to support their transition. Employees whose roles were eliminated are encouraged to explore open positions across Microsoft Gaming, where their applications will be given priority review.
Thank you to everyone who has shaped our culture, our products, and our community. We will move forward with deep appreciation and respect for all who have contributed to this journey.
—Phil
Rare may also be part of the layoffs as the studio's upcoming action game Everwild — which was bound for Xbox and PC — has reportedly been cancelled as part of the cuts.
We'll update this article as and when more information comes to light.
[source bloomberg.com, via ign.com, cnbc.com]
The last good thing that came out from Microsoft was the Xbox 360. What a gaming failure they are now.
Thank god they spent 69 billion dollar on Activision /s
Where does the 9000 figure come from? Is this an estimate based on the known areas affected?
Microsoft is a joke they can't sell hardware, their games suck and windows 11 is an abomination.
Basically, it's poor management that created the messy structure and it's the workers who'll be punished for it. While the management that created the mess will be rewarded for streamlining things.
Best wishes to those affected.
Really feels like Microsoft has no idea what they are doing in the gaming space. They are mind boggling to me as a gaming company.
They spent billions on AAA studios just to lay off thousands of employees and put their games on PS5 anyway. Phil Spencer, the biggest game industry clown.
@Zuljaras Wrong. I absolutely love my Surface Pro... if we are talking about the company as a whole and not just its gaming division.
Yeah, this merger of Activision and Xbox was a wonderful idea /s
@TheExile285 Microsoft is a software company, they’re not a gaming company. Windows, Office and Azure are their top products, gaming is the fourth and lower pillar.
Microsoft brings nothing to gaming unlike Sony or Nintendo. They just gobble up studios and publishers, then run them into the ground. And here they are again, ruining what was once my second favourite publisher.
I hate seeing this news, as I think Gamepass is the first good idea MS has had in a long time, and have been a user of it for about 2 years now. Even played Starfield, Clair Obscur, and a couple others in their entirety on Gamepass cloud streaming!
The gaming industry needs wins right now, not stuff like this.
What does this have to do with Nintendo?
Hate to see it and even more so since it's despite all the money Microsoft as a whole is still making, all the acquisitions they made etc. (unlike gaming companies genuinely struggling) - as always, wish the best to those affected!
Holy smokes, 9000?! The UK goverment are always harping on about getting people back into work and there's not enough jobs.
@Orwellian87 why does it matter to you so much?
Over nine thousand!?
Wow, that's quite a bloodletting... Sometimes I wonder why they're so insistent on being a name in gaming. I wouldn't be surprised if they dropped their Xbox division and just focus on becoming a game publisher instead.
I remember how many Xbox fans were happy with the Activision purchase because they thought it would screw Sony and Nintendo. People with common sense knew this would be bad for the industry, particularly those who worked at Activision and Microsoft. You don't make a purchase that large and expect things to stay the same. The Xbox brand is floundering and Microsoft is trying to put a bandaid on a knife wound. They need to stop straddling the fence and just become a dedicated third party publisher already. It's the only thing that may save the brand. The dedicated hardware division is pretty much toast.
@Orwellian87 in case you haven’t noticed, lately ppl point their fingers at Nintendo whenever something bad happens
Bunch of scumbags.
@Orwellian87
It is affecting developers/publishers who had/have a history with Nintendo.
Not difficult to figure out.
@Pillowpants A long time ago there was an article I read about why Microsoft jumped into the game industry with the Xbox. Bill Gates and others saw how dominant Sony was with the PlayStation brand and didn't want them to have a monopoly in the industry. Kind of ironic since Microsoft had a monopoly with Windows in the PC industry. It was pretty much arrogance that made them think they could step into a new industry and dominate it.
@Jumwa I agree with you. If they completely left the industry I doubt a lot of people will actually miss them. They have ruined so many franchises and companies.
It (Microsoft) says that they (employees) aren't allowed to talk about it.
Well, they are no longer employees.
Yes, I know, NDAs and all that ...
Still, I wanna hear these people's thoughts!
@HugoGED He should've been fired a long time ago. It's crazy how this dude still has a job.
Welcome to the age of a.i
All the best to those affected. Regardless of compensation packages, being chucked out the door by an entity swimming in cash will leave psychological scars.
Isn't the FTC still trying to fight the merger?
Maybe this helps?
@Orwellian87 MS is the largest 3rd party publisher in the world. They have games that go to Nintendo systems. So this is just as relevant as if Square Enix downsized.
@Spider-Kev
They finally gave up a few months ago.
How many times do these companies get a redo button to "realign with strategic growth?" Infinite number of times as long as there are bodies to shed. This is all for the long-term success until the games they are pushing don't meet expectations then we do this all over again.
That’s sad to hear. At least my Switch 2 is an Xbox
Once again my main take away from all this is just how stupidly bloated Activision is. How is King's headcount in above 2000?!
@Orwellian87 They promised to put some of their games on the Switch 2.
Sounds like the executives wanted more cash. What a disappointment. I hope all those affected by the layoffs are given sufficient severance pay and can find better work elsewhere
Oh god, I hope Banjo and Kazooie didn't finally get let go. They have so many knick-knacks to pack up.
This may explain why they don't make their own hardware anymore, it seems that Microsoft is planning to get rid of their Xbox hardware division soon and just had ASUS make all their hardware for them. This may explains why they cancelled their own dedicated Xbox handheld and used ASUS ROG handheld to brand that instead. I don't see any bright future for Microsoft going forward in the console market if all they offered to their customers are just another PC in the market. PC gamers won't bother with it as they don't want to deal with Windows and console gamers won't bother with it as they don't like to deal with Windows either. They may as well called their next console the Microsoft ROG Windows. It would be a sad day when Xbox brand got replaced by the ROG brand.
I’m amazed that people still buy and support Microsoft Xbox
Always sad to see layoff news, though with the current economy, gaming is unfortunately far from the only sector affected.
My best wishes to those affected. Who wants to bet execs and a lot of higher management are still keeping their jobs and salaries?
"Over 9000"
Oh nonono...
How is decking your CEO in the balls after they do this to you not legal yet
