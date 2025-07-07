While Kojima fans on Switch might be feeling a little left out with all the Death Stranding 2 buzz, not to mention the lack of 60fps options in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (we've still got our fingers crossed for a Switch 2 update), it seems like Rainy Frog and the one-person dev Rainy Night Creations might have a little something to help scratch your itch. As long as you're looking for retro-styled stealth, that is; Dollman lovers won't find what they're looking for here. Probably.

Spy Drops isn't shy about showing love for its stealth-action influences, that's for sure. Coming to Switch (and Steam) on 31st July, the game's story features the requisite elements of shadowy operations and shady operatives. The plot apparently unravels through randomised missions that feature PS1-style visuals and gameplay that is very explicitly channelling the escapades of one Solid Snake.

It seems you'll get plenty of familiar spy tech — night vision goggles, drones, grenades — you know, the essentials. The PR blurb also mentions a "Dream Catcher," which you can use to "infiltrate the minds of soldiers and discover the locations of the next targets." As you do.

Beyond the gameplay, one aspect definitely worth noting is that the character designs in this one have been handled by ArtePiazza, the Japanese developer with a rich history with Square Enix and the Dragon Quest series, and who most recently worked on the excellent Super Mario RPG Switch remake.

The trailer above gives you a great idea of just how authentic-feeling the game's looking compared to the late-'90s classics it's aping. Here are a few screens and some more details from the press release:

A story that takes a turn….

As your mission unfolds, so does the truth behind it. What was believed to be a world-saving op in stopping a global threat quickly spirals into something far more sinister. Who can you trust when the people giving you the orders are hiding behind the biggest lie and conspiracy?

-Forever replayable: experience randomly generated missions, letting you enjoy a fresh story and new challenges every time you play.

- Dynamic Gameplay: from map layouts to enemy placements, no two missions are alike. Even the weather and time of day will keep you on your toes!

- Stealth with Style: upgrade your character, master new stealth skills, and become the ultimate spy.

- Spy Against Spy Mode: take on a friend in a head-to-head local multiplayer showdown. Who’s the better agent?

It's tough to tell without getting our hands on it, but it certainly looks the part, and we're intrigued by the mention of spy versus spy local competitive multiplayer, too.

It's out at the end of the month for £13.99/$14.99, so we can only hope that the impeccable visual vibes carry over into Spy Drops' infiltration gameplay. Let us know below if your fancy is piqued.