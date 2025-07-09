You might well be knee-deep in Mario Kart World at the moment, but if you're keen to try out a track that's currently unplayable on any mainline MK title, then you might want to get Mario Kart Tour downloaded pronto.

From 9th July 2025 (today!) until 22nd July, the Pipe Tour is back for its second rerun following its introduction in 2023 and first rerun in 2024. So why is this such a big deal? Well, it's the only place you can experience Piranha Plant Pipeline, a track specially created for Mario Kart Tour that can't be played elsewhere.

In fact, it's the only new course from Tour that wasn't included in the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and it certainly isn't available in Mario Kart World either. So if you want to experience it, you'll need to get in on the action while the Pipe Tour is in session.

Mario Kart Tour ceased introducing new content in 2023 following the Anniversary Tour. All subsequent tours, including the current Pipe Tour, recycle previous content.

Big thanks goes to community member Grumblevolcano for bringing this to our attention. Let us know with a comment if you plan on diving back in Mario Kart World to experience Piranha Plant Pipeline.