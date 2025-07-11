Following Azure Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced getting confirmed for a worldwide release yesterday, Inti Creates has now lifted the lid on its 30th anniversary project Majogami.

It will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 on 30th October 2025 and is described as a new paper craft "2D action experience". You can see the official premiere in the video above, and below this is some PR to go with it.

The game stars a young woman named Shiroha who must cut through the horrors of a bizarre world after her father is turned into paper.

Paper craft character action. Majogami stars Shiroha, a young woman who has lost her memory, who travels alongside Shiori, her father who has been turned to paper. With her katana, "Kamikiri", in hand, she travels through a bizarre world and cuts through the horrors she finds there in this 2D character action platformer. Players take control of Shiroha who can move and attack instantly with her "Setsuna" ability, taking out enemies without missing a beat. Along her journey, Shiroha will collect cards imbued with her memories called Recarte, and face off against the diverse Majogami, divine "Craft Witches" who control the world. These Majogami, with twisted hearts and powerful magic, stand in Shiroha's way as she tries to escape their domain. In addition to her Setsuna attack, she can rely on Shiori's defense sigils and the power of the guardians she meets, the Astrals, to transform herself into new fighting forms.

By defeating these Majogami, Shiroha can slowly regain her memories of both her and Shiori's life, deepening their bonds and revealing her story. Experience the touching family story and see Shiroha's determination to make it through this twisted world to the end.

This title will be available digitally on the Switch 2 for $39.99 USD (or the regional equivalent), or you can grab it on the Switch for $34.99. A physical release has also been confirmed for Japan. Here's a look at the box art design: