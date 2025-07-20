Update [ ]: Ahead of the release of Wild Hearts S on the Switch 2 next week on 25th July, Koei Tecmo has now released a video to promote the game demo release on the eShop. It has also shared some details about what exactly you can expect from this trial.

This demo allows you to play through the prologue up to "Minato". It also includes multiplayer support and is compatible with the full versions of the game. This includes the ability to carry over save data to the full version of the game.

"Play through the prologue up to “Minato”. A thrilling hunting experience awaits as you encounter powerful beasts like “Ragetail”, “Sapscourge” and “Kingtusk”. Supports multiplayer (online/local), allowing players to enjoy co-op not only with others playing the demo, but also with those playing the full release version. "Online play with owners of the full game version is restricted to the content available in the demo version. Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) required for online play. The availability of the demo is subject to change without notice."

Original Story: [Thu 10th Jul, 2025 01:55 BST]:

One of the many games arriving on the Switch 2 this month is Koei Tecmo's Monster Hunter-like game Wild Hearts S.

Now, ahead of the official release on 25th July 2025, the Japanese team has rolled out a demo in select locations on Nintendo's new hybrid system. You can download it in places like Australia and Japan from the eShop, and it's expected to be made available in other regions soon.

It will require around 24 GB of free space on your system, with the full game listed on Nintendo's eShop as 34.5 GB in size.

This new version of the game will allow you to team up with up to three other players as you fight nature-infused beasts while also developing your hunting grounds and customising your gameplay with multiple combat styles and weapons.

