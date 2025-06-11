Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

Digital Foundry has provided its tech review for Fast Fusion on the Switch 2, calling it "the most technically impressive game of the launch line-up" and a "must-have" for early adopters.

Starting off on a bit of a downer, however, DF notes that the overall image quality isn't quite up to scratch, with gameplay looking like "a mess of pixels with a lot of temporal blur". Essentially, Shin'en is making heavy use of DLSS, with the 1080p mode actually rendering at a base resolution of 540p, 1440p mode at 504p, 4K/60 mode at around 648p, and 4K/30 at 720p.

Basically, with the fast-paced nature of the game, the heavy use of DLSS causes some serious image issues. Now, the good news is that, as we'd reported recently, Shin'en will be implementing a new graphics mode called 'PURE' in a future update, which essentially gets rid of anti-aliasing and reprojection for a cleaner image more in line with the technology seen in Fast RMX.

Onto the more positive stuff, then. DF praises the frame rate across most of the game's performance modes, but understandably states that the 30fps ultra quality mode probably isn't worth it for most people. Although very minor frame rate hiccups were noticed, DF could not replicate them for the actual frame rate test in the video. Meanwhile, the basic quality mode uses real-time shadows over baked shadows, but it's noted that the difference between the two is pretty minor.

GameShare is also tested, and thanks to the streaming technology involved, the image quality for player two isn't quite up to par. This is understandable, and again, the fast-paced gameplay makes this much more obvious.

Elsewhere, DF heaps praise on the lighting effects in the game along with the actual design of the tracks themselves. Compared to Fast RMX, which used quite basic track designs with a few environmental assets added in here and there, Fast Fusion's tracks feel like they're part of a much bigger world, and this is quite the feat given just how few people are on the development team.

Pretty good stuff then! We absolutely loved the game too, and gave it a well-deserved score of 9/10 in our review. If you've not tried this one yet, then we highly recommend giving it a shot.