EA has today officially confirmed it is bringing EA SPORTS FC 26 to the Nintendo Switch 2 on 26th September 2025. The game will also be released on the same date for the original Switch.

This new entry will offer an "overhauled gameplay experience" powered by the community's feedback, Manager Live Challenges – bringing fresh storylines to the new season, and Archetypes "inspired by the greats" of the game.

Here are some additional details from EA about the pre-order offers, which are now live on Nintendo's store. The standard digital version on Switch 2 is priced at $69.99 USD (the Ultimate Edition is $89.99 USD) and the standard Switch version is $59.99 USD.

Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 26™ Ultimate Edition by August 26 to receive:

An untradeable ICON Player Item at launch.

Automatic upgrade to a Champion ICON later in the season.

EA SPORTS FC 25™ players will also receive:

An exclusive EVO that boosts any player’s shooting to 99.

Pick 1 of 5 untradeable ICON players rated 93+ from previous campaigns including Grassroot Greats, FUT Birthday, Dreamchasers & FUT Immortals in EA SPORTS FC™ 25. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 26™ Ultimate Edition to receive:

Up to 7 days early access

6000 FC Points over 2 months (4500 FC Points over 2 months for Nintendo Switch)

Additional Football Ultimate Team™ Player Evolution Slot

Season 1 Premium Pass

According to the official listing, the Switch 2 version will take up 66.5 GB of space, and the Switch version requires 29.8 GB of space. And based on early listings, the physical version of the Switch 2 release will be a "game-key card".

When we find out more about the specifics of the Switch 2 and Switch versions of the game, we'll let you know.