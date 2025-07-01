If a day of previews and impressions aren't enough Donkey Kong Bananza for you, how about a commercial? It's time to unleash your inner Kong.

Nintendo has dropped a brand new ad for the upcoming 3D platformer, incorporating the games central premises of music and smashing things up. You won't be able to stop yourself from humming the tune — or even chanting along with the actors.

The gameplay itself isn't anything new, but we're not complaining; there's plenty of smashing, running, and even a glimpse of DK's Bananza Transformation. This is the most love we've seen Donkey Kong get in a long while, and the wait over the next few weeks is going to be excruciating.

Fans in the comments are, of course, posting the lyrics to the DK Rap — that song isn't in this ad, but the "DK" chanting is certainly evocative of it. Also... is that a Lanky Kong reference at the end?

Anyway, if you missed it, we actually went hands-on with the game very recently, and even after only a few hours, we might be in love. Nintendo also confirmed to us that the team behind the game is indeed "the Super Mario Odyssey team", so those comparisons are apt.

Are you excited for Donkey Kong Bananza on 17th July 2025? Let us know in the comments.