If you need more of the Atelier series in your life, Koei Tecmo has today announced it will be releasing the Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe pack digitally for the Switch 2, original Switch, PlayStation and Steam platform.

This "definitive collection" trilogy will be arriving at some point in 2025 and will come with new content – including new playable characters and new story elements for each of the three titles.

"The most comprehensive iteration of the "Secret" series to date, with brand-new content that includes a new story and more playable characters!"

The games included are Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX, Atelier Ryza 2 Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX.

Koei Tecmo has also announced it will be hosting a "special livestream" for this package, which will air on 4th August 2025. This broadcast will "reveal further details and new footage" although the program will "only be available in Japanese". A teaser website has been launched as well.

Earlier this week, Koei Tecmo also teamed up with Bandai Namco and the Tekken team for a special collabration event.