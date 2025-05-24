The development team behind Atelier Yumia have been working to improve the overall experience and it's now rolled out its second major free update for the game.

This latest update includes a building expansion as well as a "higher difficulty level" patch. Here's the full rundown from the official website:

Atelier Yumia - Free Update #2 (23th May 2025)

Building Expansion Update

New building materials have been added, including new Feature Modules such as the “Energy Sphere”, which allows players to restore their energy and the “Projector” that allows players to create shadows of previously defeated monsters. Additionally, a new architectural style and matching furniture based on Ryza’s hometown, Kurken Island, from “Atelier Ryza” have also been added.

Have more freedom to create!

Higher Difficulty Level Patch

The hardest difficulty level, “CHARISMA”, has been added.

Enemy stats have been increased and supporting allies’ HP will slowly decrease when in combat within the manabound area.

Enjoy an even more challenging adventure!

If you haven't already seen our review of this game, here's a quick sample and you can see the video review below: