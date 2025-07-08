Ninty Media, the team behind magazines such as The Vita Lounge, Switch Player, and Ninty Fresh, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new venture called 'Ninsight'.

With the first issue shipping globally in August, Ninsight aims to provide the latest Nintendo-themed news, reviews, and talking points in a premium, 80-100 page magazine with zero adverts. At the time of writing, over half of the Kickstarter's £5,000 goal has been achieved with 16 days remaining.

According to the overview, the move over to Ninsight was due to rising costs in maintaining production for Switch Player. Moving over to a new model which focuses on fewer releases and higher-quality content will hopefully result in a more viable business long-term.

Being the mad folks that we are, we are making a NEW #Nintendo Magazine. We are calling it Ninsight and it'll be packed with the latest Nintendo content. Our first issue is on Kickstarter now. Love what we do and reading about Nintendo in print? Support us if you can! — Ninty Media (@nintymedia.bsky.social) 2025-07-08T15:06:48.740Z

You can offer up a pledge right now if you wish, with digital copies of the magazine costing £4 and physical versions costing £7. A premium edition at £20 will also include an art print of the cover art and a poster. Backers of the premium edition will also get an enamel pin badge and their names in the mag.

So if you miss the days of NGamer and ONM, then this might well be worth a punt. We'll certainly be keeping a close eye on it!