Team17 and Digital Eclipse have unleashed the latest update for Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition on the Switch, adding three additional retro games to the title.
So not only can you play Worms Armageddon and its charming Game Boy Color counterpart, but you now also have access to the SNES version of Worms, the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive version, and Worms World Party for the GBA.
Granted, there are still a boatload of Worms games to cover, but what was originally a neat little throwback to a single entry in the franchise is slowly morphing into a wider celebration of creator Andy Davidson's remarkably addictive series.
In addition to the extra games, a ‘Boggy B’ cheat code has been added based on community feedback, and basically unlocks all content in the game immediately. Get in! This is also toggleable in the main menu, for the sake of convenience.
We reviewed Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition last year and called it "another slam dunk for Digital Eclipse and its ongoing mission of game preservation and historical documentation". It received a well-deserved score of 9/10.
For now, let's remind ourselves of the key features:
- Re-live 1999 with this faithful rendition of Worms™ Armageddon. With all the hilarious fun and madness you know and love.
- New Display features to suit modern hardware.
- An interactive documentary about Worms Armageddon alongside a museum timeline charting the history of the series.
- Also included is a fully playable version of the game released for Gameboy Color.
- Use over 55 classically weird and wonderful weapons and tools including Earthquake, Freeze and French Sheep Strike.
- Play single-player Deathmatch plus an exciting 40+ mission campaign
- Over 30 custom and comedy sound banks (including stiff upper lip, Cyberworms and more).
- Beloved features from the multi-player mode: Handicapping (add or deduct energy for a team), Allied Teams (team up with others to target another player), ‘Worms Disease’, Home Runs and many, many more.