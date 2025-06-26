Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 824k

Team17 and Digital Eclipse have unleashed the latest update for Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition on the Switch, adding three additional retro games to the title.

So not only can you play Worms Armageddon and its charming Game Boy Color counterpart, but you now also have access to the SNES version of Worms, the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive version, and Worms World Party for the GBA.

Granted, there are still a boatload of Worms games to cover, but what was originally a neat little throwback to a single entry in the franchise is slowly morphing into a wider celebration of creator Andy Davidson's remarkably addictive series.

In addition to the extra games, a ‘Boggy B’ cheat code has been added based on community feedback, and basically unlocks all content in the game immediately. Get in! This is also toggleable in the main menu, for the sake of convenience.

We reviewed Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition last year and called it "another slam dunk for Digital Eclipse and its ongoing mission of game preservation and historical documentation". It received a well-deserved score of 9/10.

