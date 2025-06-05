Unexpectedly, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour might have been the most-discussed game in the console's launch line-up since it was revealed back in April. The reason for these discussions hasn't always been positive *cough* why isn't it a pack-in? *cough* and as more people start to get their hands on it today, the bad vibes just keep on coming (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

You see, people are starting to recognise that Welcome Tour (which, again, many think should be free in the first place) is impossible to 100% complete if you don't have the relevant accessories. Certain minigames and tech demos require a camera, for instance. Some ask you to use the GL and GR buttons on the back of the Pro Controller 2 or Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip. One demonstration is reliant on you having a 4K TV if you are to see the full effect of the magic.

Bundle all of these extras together, and you're looking at an additional £124.98 / $139.98 (£79.89 / $94.98 if you opt for the Charging Grip over the Pro Controller 2) just to guarantee 100% completion. And that's before we add on the hundreds of pounds for a swanky 4K TV. Yeeesh.

Nintendo hasn't exactly kept this accessory requirement a secret for the past two months. The Welcome Tour eShop listing does note that "Some experiences require additional accessories, sold separately," and the need for things like a 4K TV for the one-screen Super Mario Bros. World 1-1 tech demo was one of the hot talking points from many hands-on experiences with the title back in April.

It should also be noted that there is a 'hidden' option that enables you to get medals for these exhibits, so it doesn't prevent progress through the game.

Nonetheless, it still feels a little icky, especially when the game's pricing has dominated so much of the conversation so far. Of course, you can still enjoy most of Welcome Tour without any of the accessories in tow, so it's not as if they'll be essential to everybody. But spare a thought for everyone out there going for 100%...