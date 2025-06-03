Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

Capcom is this week releasing the Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6 and alongside this it will be releasing the DLC fighter Elena.

As part of this, certain characters will also be getting brand-new outfits. These outfits are for M. Bison, Terry, Mai and Elena. They'll once again be arriving on 5th June, alongside the Switch 2 release and DLC update.

"Got a thing for chaps, jerseys, kimonos, and festival dungarees? Outfit 3 for M. Bison, Terry, Mai, and Elena are on their way on June 5!"

On the Nintendo front, Capcom is also releasing amiibo figures for Street Fighter 6 as well as amiibo cards.

If you're planning on getting a physical copy for this new platform, just remember it's a Game-Key Card release. This package will include all the DLC for Season 1 and Season 2 on it, and there's also a standalone base game purchase digitally.

In some other Street Fighter 6 news, it's been revealed the legendary composer Yoko Shimomura will be returning for a special collaboration in the latest update.