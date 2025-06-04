A select few outlets have managed to go hands-on with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Switch 2, making the most of Nintendo's free update to bring the performance and visuals up to a fairly decent standard.

We've collated a few for your perusement below, and it's safe to say that ScarVi looks like a completely different game on the Switch 2. Okay, granted, it's still not a particularly attractive game, but the performance looks to be running at a mostly rock-solid 60fps, while the visuals have been upscaled to 4K. That's pretty darn impressive.

Not only that, but more Pokémon can be seen in the wild at any one time, and even things like the dreaded windmill have been improved.

It's pretty wild to see it all in motion, so we're going to let Nintenduo World, Serebii, and IGN do the talking with their new videos. Enjoy.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is just one (technically two) game of several getting free updates on Switch 2. You can also look forward to titles like Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Odyssey getting similar upgrades for the new console.