The latest UK Charts are here, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has comfortably landed at number one following its debut, pushing Mario Kart World down to second place for the first time.
Interestingly, however, it seems physical sales for DS2 are down 66% when compared to the first game, according to The Game Business' Chris Dring. It's a much different world we live in now, of course, so it's likely that there are simply far more digital sales this time around.
Elsewhere, Nightdive Studios' excellent The Thing: Remastered made its charts debut at number seven following its recent physical release, and if you've not checked out that game yet, we'd highly recommend doing so. The physical sold way better on the PS5, admittedly, which isn't entirely surprising given that it benefits from a buttery-smooth 120fps on Sony's platform.
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|
1
|2
|Mario Kart World
|
2
|3
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|PC 84%, Switch 2 11%, PS5 4%, Xbox 1%
|
3
|4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 66%, Switch 2 17%, Switch 10%, Xbox 3%
|
4
|5
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|6
|
Minecraft
|
NEW
|7
|The Thing: Remastered
|PS5 75%, Switch 25%
|
6
|8
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 40%, PS5 36%, PS4 20%, Xbox 1%
|
10
|9
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
29
|10
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%, Xbox 0%
|
15
|11
|Elden Ring
|
16
|12
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
5
|13
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 53%, Switch 47%
|
12
|14
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
13
|15
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
14
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
11
|17
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
9
|18
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%
|
17
|19
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
40
|20
|Tekken 8
|
39
|21
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
18
|22
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|23
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl
|
20
|24
|F1 25
|
21
|25
|Assassin'c Creed Shadows
|
36
|26
|
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
32
|27
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|
29
|Pokémon Violet
|
NEW
|29
|Tamagotchi Plaza
|
-
|30
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
34
|31
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
27
|32
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 2 53%, Switch 25%, PS5 12%, Xbox 6%
|
35
|33
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
-
|34
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 93%, PS5 7%
|
28
|35
|Split Fiction
|PS5 56%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 11%
|
26
|36
|Civilization VII
|PC 44%, Switch 23%, PS5 22%, Xbox 5%
|
31
|37
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS5 60%, Switch 40%
|
38
|38
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
NEW
|39
|Evercade Gremlin Collection 2
|
19
|40
|Street Fighter 6: Tears 1-2 Fighters Edition
|Switch 2 93%, PS5 5%, PS4 2%
[Compiled by GfK]