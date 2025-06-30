The latest UK Charts are here, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has comfortably landed at number one following its debut, pushing Mario Kart World down to second place for the first time.

Interestingly, however, it seems physical sales for DS2 are down 66% when compared to the first game, according to The Game Business' Chris Dring. It's a much different world we live in now, of course, so it's likely that there are simply far more digital sales this time around.

Elsewhere, Nightdive Studios' excellent The Thing: Remastered made its charts debut at number seven following its recent physical release, and if you've not checked out that game yet, we'd highly recommend doing so. The physical sold way better on the PS5, admittedly, which isn't entirely surprising given that it benefits from a buttery-smooth 120fps on Sony's platform.

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach 1 2 Mario Kart World 2 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 84%, Switch 2 11%, PS5 4%, Xbox 1% 3 4 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 66%, Switch 2 17%, Switch 10%, Xbox 3% 4 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 6 Minecraft NEW 7 The Thing: Remastered PS5 75%, Switch 25% 6 8 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 40%, PS5 36%, PS4 20%, Xbox 1% 10 9 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 29 10 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 98%, Switch 2%, Xbox 0% 15 11 Elden Ring 16 12 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 5 13 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 53%, Switch 47% 12 14 Super Mario Party Jamboree 13 15 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 14 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11 17 Grand Theft Auto V 9 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% 17 19 Nintendo Switch Sports

40 20 Tekken 8 39 21 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 18 22 Super Mario Odyssey - 23 S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl 20 24 F1 25

21 25 Assassin'c Creed Shadows 36 26 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

32 27 Pokémon Scarlet

- 29 Pokémon Violet

NEW 29 Tamagotchi Plaza

- 30 Dark Souls Trilogy

34 31 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

27 32 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 2 53%, Switch 25%, PS5 12%, Xbox 6% 35 33 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

- 34 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 93%, PS5 7% 28 35 Split Fiction PS5 56%, Switch 2 33%, Xbox 11% 26 36 Civilization VII PC 44%, Switch 23%, PS5 22%, Xbox 5% 31 37 Red Dead Redemption PS5 60%, Switch 40% 38 38 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury NEW 39 Evercade Gremlin Collection 2

19 40 Street Fighter 6: Tears 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 93%, PS5 5%, PS4 2%

[Compiled by GfK]

