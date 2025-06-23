We are back with the latest look at the UK physical charts, and, what do you know, Mario Kart World has found itself in pole position for the third week running.
The Switch 2 biggie may be leading the pack once again, but its supporting cast still follows closely behind it, with Cyberpunk 2077, Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild all landing in the top 10. Oh yes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still putting in a strong performance too, moving up to fourth and proving no other pesky series entry will be enough to harm its seemingly endless sales pull.
Elsewhere, RAIDOU Remastered makes its chart debut at eighth, and Super Mario Party Jamboree continues to climb back towards the top 10 ahead of its Switch 2 expansion arriving next month.
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|Mario Kart World
|
5
|2
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|PC 61%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 1%
|
3
|3
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 40%, PS5 34%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 3%
|
6
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|5
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 69%, Switch 31%
|
2
|6
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 41%, Switch 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 6%
|
13
|7
|Minecraft
|
NEW
|8
|RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
|PS5 51%, Switch 2 29%, Switch 20%
|
9
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 56%, Switch 44%
|
14
|10
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
12
|11
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
16
|12
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
20
|13
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
19
|14
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
17
|15
|Elden Ring
|
8
|16
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
22
|17
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
29
|18
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
21
|19
|Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
|Switch 2 93%, PS5 6%, PS4 1%
|
11
|20
|F1 25
|
15
|21
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
34
|22
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
26
|23
|Resident Evil 3
|
-
|24
|Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered
|Switch 78%, PS5 16%, PS4 6%
|
18
|25
|Astro Bot
|
35
|26
|
Civilization VII
|PC 39%, Switch 29%, PS5 19%, Xbox Series 7%
|
36
|27
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 2 51%, Switch 20%, PS5 19%, PS4 6%
|
33
|28
|Split Fiction
|PS5 47%, Switch 2 43%, Xbox Series 10%
|
-
|29
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 95%, Switch 4%, Xbox Series 2%
|
31
|30
|
Doom: The Dark Ages
|
-
|31
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 66%, Switch 34%
|
-
|32
|Pokémon Violet
|
4
|33
|
Mindseye
|
-
|34
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
30
|35
|Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 6
|
23
|36
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
-
|37
|Mafia Trilogy
|
-
|38
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
24
|39
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
27
|40
|Tekken 8
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
I'm gonna miss BLUEY back to Top 40.
LMAO. Not only is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still in the top 10, it actually went up when compared to last week's chart.
I wonder if the Hogwarts Legacy sales are people realizing you can buy the original switch game and then get the full switch 2 version for an upgrade fee.
That being said, reminds me of the early PS5 days. Cheapest way to get PS5 versions was to buy the cheap PS4 version and pay the upgrade fee.
Number 3 LOL!
But seriously, I don't think it should be a surprise to anyone that the main launch title for the next generation of a VERY popular console machine is topping sales charts. It's a no brainer.
The Nintendo Switch was a highly popular console that has continued to sell well for a very long time. They could put out poop in a box and as long as it had the word Switch on it, it would sale a ton the first year.
This is the launch title for that console, so... yeah. Of course it is going to sell a ton.
I wonder if Hogwarts Legacy selling better on Switch is because it basically gives you the full digital copy for £9.
A very strange situation but given you get the full game and can sell your S1 edition or indeed give it back to who you borrowed it from, not surprised to see the S1 version selling better.
@Ryu_Niiyama just said the same thing. Strange it doesn't seem to be getting a lot of media attention.
I wish I'd known about it.
@Medic_alert Interesting, so can you buy the S1 version of Hogwartz, purchase the upgrade for S2, and then return the S1 version and the S2 version continue to work? Something about that seems wrong, but we are talking about the world of magic here lol.
I wonder if it ever makes you reinsert the S1 version of Hogwarts in the future.
@Medic_alert I only found out about it because a user mentioned it here. I promptly went to gamestop bought the game used and an eshop card, got the switch 2 version and returned the switch version same day (bought more eshop credit so I did end up getting more games). Best launch game deal though!
@Medic_alert I was planning to repurchase Hogwarts on the Switch2 when ever Nintendo finally gets more systems in stock, but if this S1/S2 upgrade thing works.... I might be tempted to buy a used copy of Hogwarts on S1 while I wait.
Had no doubt Mario Kart World, Switch 2 and its games (including Switch 1 ones between the upgrades and even them just running on the system as is) would still sell that well and yes, at this point no matter if these are the UK Charts!
Personally happy to see Mario Kart World on top, Cyberpunk 2077 in 2nd, Hogwarts Legacy in 3rd and still selling the most on Switch (most likely also considering the upgrade), 8 Deluxe in 4th and so somehow even higher despite World's presence, Tears of the Kingdom in 5th and selling the most on Switch 2, RAIDOU in 8th, Breath of the Wild in 9th and selling the most on Switch 2, The Witcher III in 10th, Jamboree in 12th, Wonder in 13th, New Horizons in 14th, Elden Ring in 15th, Clair Obscur in 16th, Switch Sports in 17th, Odyssey in 18th, Street Fighter 6 in 19th and selling almost exclusively on Switch 2 etc.!
@JimNorman There's a typo when you can fix it, "RIADOU" instead of "RAIDOU".
@PharoneTheGnome Nope. The switch 2 version is its own build. So it simply applies a discount to the switch 2 version once you verify you have the switch version. Migrates over your save data though (granted I only had played enough to get the discount). Explains why all the other companies do the switch 2 files as upgrade packs to prevent this. (otherwise I would upgrade my entire library for a fraction of the cost lol) Ah well, gift horse and all that. (I am stuck with the physical version of rune factory for that reason.)
@PharoneTheGnome it doesn't appear to although I only have a load of posts from users online to back it up.
It is weird but maybe there is a difficulty with some of these upgrades on S2 given that Sega has avoided the. all together.
Be interesting to see what comes of it.
@Ryu_Niiyama Since you have played it on Swtich2, how does it compare to the PS5 version? I have it on PS5 and it is incredibly beautiful on that system. I'm curious how it compares on the new Nintendo hardware.
I can't spot MindsEye anywhere lol
@HammerGalladeBro that game will outlast us all 😅🤣
Mario Kart 8 and GTA V refuse to die
@PharoneTheGnome I am not going to be the best help. I don’t have the game on any other system (never been into Harry Potter…the craze passed me by as a teen) so I have no comparison to offer. However the game looks smooth for what little I did play, at least in comparison to the switch version. I really only played long enough to make sure my save data was installed and to install the Japanese language pack.
The switch 2 is being used as a switch pro. This chart shows that.
Even when Donkey Kong bonanza comes out it wouldn't surprise me if it was still no 1.
Cyberpunk complete on shard edition deserves its glory!
@Ryu_Niiyama you're welcome. Glad it worked out for you. Its a steal and a good one 👍
20% of Sonic X Shadow Generations sales were Switch 1. Hope those were not aiming for Switch 2 upgrade.
@Duncanballs Haha you saved me a comment search. I was gonna edit later to credit you. But thanks! A critically acclaimed open world game for 10 bucks? Sold!
I've got cyberpunk on switch 2, I've got mario kart, I've got street fighter 6, so of course, I can't stop playing hitman: world of assassination on switch 2. It's roguelike/roguelite mode has sunk its hooks into me.
The not "top 40 seller" is the one I can't stop.
Mario Kart 8 is like an overexcitable puppy eternally clambering up the Top 10 and slathering it in puppy slobber.
“Down boy!”
You yell. And maybe he stays down for a week or so. But the next week he’s back up there slobbering all over the competition.
@SirLink it’s number number 33 😉
Glad to see both Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the wild in top ten!
Two Mario Kart in the top 5 at the same time is splendid. Those who could get their hands of MKW had their fill but those that didn't at least still had MK8D to throw their money at.
@PharoneTheGnome it is very similar in most regards.
It runs at 30fps and lower resolution obviously but otherwise appears exactly the same game except for a couple of odd bits that have been removed. For instance in every bathroom in the game if you open an out of order toilet door water sprays out - you can't open the doors on S2.
The frame rate is mainly solid but does have the odd wobble.
You will see a few more loading screens and the spinning loading circle comes up more often going through doors.
S2 is a great way to pick up all the collectibles, i wonder if it may struggle towards the end of the game with lots more enemies on screen.
Surprising to see Raidou sell more on Switch 2, stores haves a ton of Switch 2 copies here, but all Switch 1 copies are sold out everywhere here.
People were saying that UK isn’t a very friendly market for Switch, but I think these numbers are very impressive for a console that’s only been out for 2.5 weeks! I love to see it.
I also love to see Split Fiction up there in the charts. Great game!
It’s interesting to see the sales %’s and 3rd party games doing pretty well…..
@Cakefish It’s always annoyed me when people say Nintendo struggle in the UK. Yes their home consoles have typically been far less popular than other consoles here but their handhelds have always been a different story. The DS for example was the best selling console in the UK of any kind.
With the Switch being predominately a handheld it’s no shock that it did so well and that Switch 2 is starting off great here too.
man xbox aint sellin anything
