We are back with the latest look at the UK physical charts, and, what do you know, Mario Kart World has found itself in pole position for the third week running.

The Switch 2 biggie may be leading the pack once again, but its supporting cast still follows closely behind it, with Cyberpunk 2077, Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild all landing in the top 10. Oh yes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still putting in a strong performance too, moving up to fourth and proving no other pesky series entry will be enough to harm its seemingly endless sales pull.

Elsewhere, RAIDOU Remastered makes its chart debut at eighth, and Super Mario Party Jamboree continues to climb back towards the top 10 ahead of its Switch 2 expansion arriving next month.

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch and Switch 2:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Mario Kart World 5 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 61%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 1% 3 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 40%, PS5 34%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox Series 3% 6 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 5 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 69%, Switch 31% 2 6 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 41%, Switch 31%, PS4 21%, Xbox Series 6% 13 7 Minecraft NEW 8 RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army PS5 51%, Switch 2 29%, Switch 20% 9 9 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 56%, Switch 44% 14 10 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 12 11 Grand Theft Auto V 16 12 Super Mario Party Jamboree 20 13 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 19 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 17 15 Elden Ring 8 16 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 22 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 29 18 Super Mario Odyssey 21 19 Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 93%, PS5 6%, PS4 1% 11 20 F1 25 15 21 Assassin's Creed Shadows 34 22 Pokémon Scarlet 26 23 Resident Evil 3 - 24 Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Switch 78%, PS5 16%, PS4 6% 18 25 Astro Bot 35 26 Civilization VII PC 39%, Switch 29%, PS5 19%, Xbox Series 7% 36 27 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 2 51%, Switch 20%, PS5 19%, PS4 6% 33 28 Split Fiction PS5 47%, Switch 2 43%, Xbox Series 10% - 29 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 95%, Switch 4%, Xbox Series 2% 31 30 Doom: The Dark Ages

- 31 Red Dead Redemption PS4 66%, Switch 34% - 32 Pokémon Violet

4 33 Mindseye

- 34 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

30 35 Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 6

23 36 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

- 37 Mafia Trilogy

- 38 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 24 39 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

27 40 Tekken 8



[Compiled by GfK]

