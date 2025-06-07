Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 819k

LEGO fans are in for a treat with not one but two new titles announced today for the Switch and both are due out later this year.

First up we've got LEGO Voyagers - a new two-player co-op adventure all about "friendship and play". There'll even be a "Friend's Pass" a bit like Hazelight's games (Split Fiction) where you can play together with just one copy of the game.

This title will be released by Annapurna Interactive and is once again "coming soon". Here's a bit more PR about it, and you can check out the official trailer above.

"Bricks who click together, stick together LEGO® Voyagers is a new 2-player co-op adventure that’s all about building spaceships, excitement and friendships. Share a screen or play online – whatever works for you. The game will also feature Friend’s Pass, allowing you to play together using just one purchased copy of the game. Grab your brick buddy and get ready for an incredible adventure!"

Next up is the Mario Party-style title LEGO Party. It features "60 hilarious minigames" and plenty of board game action. There's also online cross-platform support to keep the party going.

"Compete against your friends in wacky Challenge Zones and 60 hilarious minigames from across your favorite LEGO sets like Pirates, Space, NINJAGO® and more. Join your friends online no matter their platform, for a LEGO® Party game night."

This title is developed by SMG Studios (Moving Out) and once again is coming in 2025 to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.