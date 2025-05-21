Earlier this month, LEGO lifted the lid on a fresh batch of upcoming Mario sets featuring a whole bunch of familiar faces. Today, those sets have finally cropped up online, giving us a closer look at the builds as well as the all-important price and release date.
The big news is that all of the following sets will launch on the LEGO website on 1st August 2025. The bigger news is that it finally sees the debut of LEGO Wario (bum chin and all). There's also MiniFig debuts for Captain Toad, Mario Wonder's Prince Florian and a Wonder Flower-ed Bowser Jr.
Naturally, prices will range depending on the size of the set, but we've got all the information you need on the upcoming builds below:
New LEGO Mario Sets - 1st August 2025
Mario Kart - Wario & King Boo
- Age: 8+
- Price: £44.99 / $49.99
- Pieces: 512
- Product No.: 72038
- Dimensions: Measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
Mario Kart - Bowser's Castle
- Age: 9+
- Price: £89.99 / $99.99
- Pieces: 1,068
- Product No.: 72039
- Dimensions: Measures over 10 in. (26 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) wide and 8 in. (21 cm) deep
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
Party at Toad's House
- Age: 7+
- Price: £24.99 / $29.99
- Pieces: 276
- Product No.: 72041
- Dimensions: Measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
Prince Florian & Castle Bowser
- Age: 9+
- Price: £89.99 / $99.99
- Pieces: 1,251
- Product No.: 72042
- Dimensions: Measures over 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, 8 in. (21 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (22 cm) deep
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
Captain Toad's Camp
- Age: 6+
- Price: £12.99 / $14.99
- Pieces: 159
- Product No.: 72040
- Dimensions: Measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 3 in. (8 cm) deep
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
Mario Kart - Interactive LEGO Mario & Standard Kart
- Age: 7+
- Price: £44.99 / $54.99
- Pieces: 278
- Product No.: 72043
- Dimensions: Measures over 1.5 in. (5 cm) high, 5.5 in. (13 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
And that's not all! LEGO also provided a closer look at a trio of new Animal Crossing sets that will also be arriving on 1st August. We've got the full rundown on these below:
New LEGO Animal Crossing Sets - 1st August 2025
Blathers' Museum Collection
- Age: 7+
- Price: £74.99 / $79.99
- Pieces: 543
- Product No.: 77056
- Dimensions: Measures over 11 cm (4 in.) high, 25 cm (10 in.) wide and 17 cm (6.5 in.) deep
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun
- Age: 7+
- Price: £79.99 / $89.99
- Pieces: 814
- Product No.: 77057
- Dimensions: Measures over 12 cm (5 in.) high, 42 cm (16.5 in.) wide and 11 cm (4 in.) deep
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
Goldie's Cosy House
- Age: 6+
- Price: £17.99 / $22.99
- Pieces: 149
- Product No.: 77058
- Dimensions: Measures over 9 cm (3.5 in.) high, 12 cm (4.5 in.) wide and 7 cm (3 in.) deep
- Available: 1st Aug 2025
Quite the collection, no? Let us know if you'll be picking up any of the above sets in the comments below.
Castle Bowser is a pretty good looking set!
The Animal Crossing line is still very mediocre, if you ask me. There's just a level of detail missing in them for me to make me want to collect them. If only they would just sell the minifigures seperately, I'd be all over them.
As usual quite appreciate the variety of games (and so characters, settings etc.) Lego Mario sets are based on - not sure if or at least when I'll be able to get these and Lego Mario and Animal Crossing sets in general, but I'm definitely interested in them!
I still think Animal Crossing would be better suited to a Sylvanian Families kind of thing.
That's a handsome Wario. I haven't bought a LEGO set for myself in ages, but that one is tempting.
is it just me or is the creative houses set a bit lackluster? (minifigs notwithstanding)
Can we have the WarioWare variant, too, with his bike?
I like the Wario one, the Captain Toad one is nice and cheap, and Blathers museum looks also good. However the free floating elements just don't do it for me, I'd rather have everything tied together in one solid set. Although I understand they are perfect for playing.
Should be another Skeleton with the Museum not Lily fishing for some random reason.
Happy with 3 MK sets as around 180GBP.
Still gotta find the money for the "Big" MK one yet... Grrrrr! 🤣
I love the Wario in his hot pink Eldorado. Bonus points for including the Shortcat combo (they knew what they were doing).
These Lego kits have too much unnecessary parts pushing the price high. Captain Toad is the only reasonable price.
OK, I need that captain toad
The Toad ones are GORGEOUS!! Party at Toad's and Captain
Toad sets are so nice. Really need them!
Interesting that Wario's vehicle has a glider given that the Mario Kart series is moving on using airplane-like wings once Mario Kart World comes out in a couple of weeks.
