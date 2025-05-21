Earlier this month, LEGO lifted the lid on a fresh batch of upcoming Mario sets featuring a whole bunch of familiar faces. Today, those sets have finally cropped up online, giving us a closer look at the builds as well as the all-important price and release date.

The big news is that all of the following sets will launch on the LEGO website on 1st August 2025. The bigger news is that it finally sees the debut of LEGO Wario (bum chin and all). There's also MiniFig debuts for Captain Toad, Mario Wonder's Prince Florian and a Wonder Flower-ed Bowser Jr.

Naturally, prices will range depending on the size of the set, but we've got all the information you need on the upcoming builds below:

New LEGO Mario Sets - 1st August 2025

Mario Kart - Wario & King Boo

Age: 8+

Price: £44.99 / $49.99

Pieces: 512

Product No.: 72038

Dimensions: Measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) long and 3 in. (7 cm) wide

Available: 1st Aug 2025

Mario Kart - Bowser's Castle

Age: 9+

Price: £89.99 / $99.99

Pieces: 1,068

Product No.: 72039

Dimensions: Measures over 10 in. (26 cm) high, 14 in. (36 cm) wide and 8 in. (21 cm) deep

Available: 1st Aug 2025

Party at Toad's House

Age: 7+

Price: £24.99 / $29.99

Pieces: 276

Product No.: 72041

Dimensions: Measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep

Available: 1st Aug 2025

Prince Florian & Castle Bowser

Age: 9+

Price: £89.99 / $99.99

Pieces: 1,251

Product No.: 72042

Dimensions: Measures over 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, 8 in. (21 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (22 cm) deep

Available: 1st Aug 2025

Captain Toad's Camp

Age: 6+

Price: £12.99 / $14.99

Pieces: 159

Product No.: 72040

Dimensions: Measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and 3 in. (8 cm) deep

Available: 1st Aug 2025

Mario Kart - Interactive LEGO Mario & Standard Kart

Age: 7+

Price: £44.99 / $54.99

Pieces: 278

Product No.: 72043

Dimensions: Measures over 1.5 in. (5 cm) high, 5.5 in. (13 cm) long and 3 in. (8 cm) wide

Available: 1st Aug 2025

And that's not all! LEGO also provided a closer look at a trio of new Animal Crossing sets that will also be arriving on 1st August. We've got the full rundown on these below:

New LEGO Animal Crossing Sets - 1st August 2025

Blathers' Museum Collection

Age: 7+

Price: £74.99 / $79.99

Pieces: 543

Product No.: 77056

Dimensions: Measures over 11 cm (4 in.) high, 25 cm (10 in.) wide and 17 cm (6.5 in.) deep

Available: 1st Aug 2025

Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun

Age: 7+

Price: £79.99 / $89.99

Pieces: 814

Product No.: 77057

Dimensions: Measures over 12 cm (5 in.) high, 42 cm (16.5 in.) wide and 11 cm (4 in.) deep

Available: 1st Aug 2025

Goldie's Cosy House

Age: 6+

Price: £17.99 / $22.99

Pieces: 149

Product No.: 77058

Dimensions: Measures over 9 cm (3.5 in.) high, 12 cm (4.5 in.) wide and 7 cm (3 in.) deep

Available: 1st Aug 2025

Quite the collection, no? Let us know if you'll be picking up any of the above sets in the comments below.