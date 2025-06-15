It's now been more than a week since the arrival of the Switch 2, so we've taken another quick look at the US eShop "best sellers" chart to see what users are buying as of 14th July 2025.

Mario Kart World once again takes out the top spot and Cyberpunk 2077 has moved up the ladder to second place, with the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom upgrade pack in third. Fantasy Life is also higher on the list and No Man's Sky has entered the top ten after its Switch 2 Edition update (it's also on sale right now).

Switch 2 eShop Best-Sellers

As for download titles in this same location, Welcome Tour has dropped from first to second, with Deltarune taking out the top spot. The other games on this list have also been in the top nine over the past week:

Switch 2 eShop Best-Sellers (Download-Only Games)

Keep in mind this is just one region and depending on your location, your Switch 2 eShop's top-selling games might look a bit different. Still, this provides an idea of what people are buying in the launch week of Nintendo's new system.

In the UK, the lists are mostly the same - with Mario Kart in first, Cyberpunk in second, and Fast Fusion is in third place overall, No Man's Sky has also entered the top ten, and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is listed as one of the most downloaded eShop titles in this location as well.