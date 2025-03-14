The addictive must-play roguelike Vampire Survivors has received all sorts of updates since its arrival on the Switch eShop and this trend is set to continue in 2025.

With thid in mind he creator Poncle is already teasing the next free update (Version 1.13) as "probably the biggest free update" the team has ever done. It's due to arrive in March, and while we don't know exactly what to expect just yet, it will apparently be worth the extended wait:

"Our last content update was way back in October last year with Ode to Castlevania. We always knew this would be our biggest expansion ever, but we didn’t predict how obsessed we’d get with adding as many characters, weapons, and references as possible (in hindsight... we totally could have predicted we'd go nuts for Castlevania). This has delayed some of our plans for content this year, but we also want to make sure our next update is worth the extended wait.

"The update will be free and available on all platforms next month. It's probably the biggest free update we've ever done, so please stay tuned for more info very soon!"

Cross-saves will also be launched alongside this next update, but the Switch won't be included. Thankfully, it's still on the way to Nintendo's current-generation platform:

"We're sorry to say that cross-save for Nintendo Switch won't be available at the same time as other platforms. We didn't manage to successfully complete the submission on time for patch 1.13, so in order to avoid further delays we have decided to release the new content anyway, and then make a hotfix as soon as possible to add cross-save. "On the bright side, once this submission is done successfully, it should also help speeding-up the future submission for Online mode, that should arrive later this year."

So, there you go - look forward to a big free update in March. If you haven't already played this game, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We also reviewed the Castlevania DLC, which was released last year.