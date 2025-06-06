The Switch 2 is just a few days old now and we now know what people are purchasing and playing on the new hardware thanks to the eShop charts.

We've taken a look at the US store specifically, which reveals the "top-selling" titles over the past three days, based on revenue. This includes regular Switch releases as well as download-only titles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mario Kart World is in the lead. This is followed by the second Zelda upgrade, as we imagine plenty of people are still enjoying the latest open-world adventure. And although it hasn't gone down well as a paid product, Welcome Tour is in third place.

You can see the other titles in this top ten list below:

Switch 2 eShop Top-Sellers

As for download-only titles in the US, here are the top nine games featured so far based on revenue over the past three days. Noticeably, Welcome Tour has taken out the top spot:

Switch 2 eShop Top-Sellers (Download-Only Games)

Again, this is just a sample of the very beginning of the Switch 2 eShop charts for one select region (so these lists might look different elsewhere), but if you were wondering what Nintendo fans have been spending their coin on so far - this at least should give you an idea of what's trending right now.

We also took a quick look at the UK's "top-selling" charts and at the time of writing, Mario Kart is in the lead followed by Cyberpunk 2077 and Welcome Tour in third place. Further down it seems Yakuza 0 has made the top ten. As for this region's download exclusive sales, again it's mostly similar to the US charts but one addition is Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S in eighth spot.

There's also some additional content you can download from the Switch eShop for Switch 2, like a demo for Street Fighter 6 - giving you a sample of the game's verse mode along with three fighters, and the World Tour story mode.