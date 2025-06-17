As you'll undoubtedly know by now, Nintendo's very exciting live-action Legend of Zelda movie has been delayed by a little bit to a release date of 7th May 2027. Now, that may sound a long time away, but when you're making a huge movie that every gamer and their donkey (Kong?) is gonna be champing at the bit to see, well, that's not very long at all.

So, it may come as no real surprise to learn that the casting process has reportedly gotten underway already. Now, before anyone gets too excited, none of this stuff has been confirmed, so make sure to have a cold drink of water handy as you imbibe the purported facts that follow here.

With that said, and according to Zelda Universe, movie industry insider Daniel Richtman has shared details via his Patreon account (paid), saying that casting for the roles of Link, Princess Zelda, Ganondorf, Impa, and the King of Hyrule could be taking place right this very moment. We knew we could sense a disturbance in the fo...oh wait, wrong franchise.

Casting for The Legend of Zelda movie could be happening now according to one movie insider. zeldauniverse.net/2025/06/17/c... — Zelda Universe (@zeldauniverse.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T14:07:55.887Z

Link and Zelda’s casting also, according to Richtman, seems to be focused on performers between the ages of 16 and 23, at least for Link and Zelda. The article also suggests that this casting period could be all wrapped up and done by August this year (I mean, you'd hope so!), so it could very well be that we hear who we've got in lead roles fairly soon. If any of this is even remotely factual!

Last month, Richtman claimed that Hunter Schafer was in the running and we ran down some of our own picks for people we could see in the principal roles back when the movie was first announced in 2023.

Of course, it would be no surprise if the actors required are fairly young, as this could end up being a trilogy, so there's a whole lot of years of work ahead for those lucky enough to fill the legendary shoes of the likes of Link, Zelda or indeed everyone's favourite, booger boy Zill.

Now, who's your money on? Let us know in the usual place.