Square Enix has supposedly hinted at bringing its latest mainline Final Fantasy game to the Switch 2.

As highlighted by 'Genki_JPN' on social media, during a live stream broadcast, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P) and creative director Kazutoyo Maehiro briefly touched on the game's future and how Nintendo is the only platform left to conquer.

It's led to plenty of speculation online, with some Final Fantasy fans already convinced a "Switch 2 port" could be in the pipeline.

Before anyone gets too excited, Square Enix's current focus is on bringing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to the Switch 2 this Winter. The tactical RPG Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is also scheduled to arrive in September.

Following its PlayStation 5 and PC release, Final Fantasy XVI was made available on Xbox Series X|S earlier this month and it's got off to a rough start (in terms of sales) as highlighted by our colleagues at Pure Xbox.

This apparent tease follows on from Yoshi-P previously mentioning how a Nintendo release of Final Fantasy XIV Online could be on the cards. For now, though, nothing has been officially announced or confirmed about either of these Final Fantasy games coming to Nintendo's platforms.