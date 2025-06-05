Genki might be in the headlines for incurring the legal wrath of Nintendo, but the company is still supporting the Switch 2's launch with a range of new accessories, one of which offers a unique storage solution for your Switch and Switch 2 game cartridges.

The "Mimic Chest" is actually three different Switch 2-style red plastic cases, which are the exact same size as standard Switch cases. The difference here is that when you open one up, you'll find space for 12 game carts. Three cases mean storage potential for a whopping 36 games.

Given that I've personally had to purchase several game cart storage cases during my time with the original Switch, having this kind of option is welcome—but there are some caveats.

Firstly, there's no cover inlay (Genki says it will offer the option to print your own, but it doesn't seem to live on the company's site at the moment), which makes the cases look a bit odd when they're placed on your shelf next to your games.

This functionality leads to its own oddness; why would you put all of your carts into a single case if you're planning on popping it on the shelf alongside your other games? Why not just keep the games in their individual cases, which makes them easier to find in a hurry? It feels a little like a solution in search of a problem. The cases are also larger (and less sturdy, given the thin nature of the inlay cover) than ones offered by other companies, such as Hori, so they're not quite as portable.

Another issue is that the game carts don't fit as snugly in each slot as I'd like, so they rattle around when the case is moved. It's something you quickly learn to ignore, but is still a little annoying.

I imagine some people will like the idea of having all of their carts in one place, but to me, the Mimic Chest isn't as essential as, say, the Hori game card case, which feels more compact and portable yet has room for 24 games. The Mimic Chest doesn't feel like a product I'd carry around with me, and to get the full benefit of 36-game storage, you're taking not one, not two, but three cases on the road with you.

Can fit on your shelf next to your Switch game cases

The plastic is a nice match for official cases Thin plastic sleeves damage easily in transit

Larger than other game cart storage solutions

You have to print your own cover inlays

Not Bad 6/10

The Genki Mimic Chest costs $19.99 / £17 and is available directly from the manufacturer.