There are quite a few first-party accessories already online and ready to drop alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases on June 5th. In fact, there's so many that we've already got a guide for you to check them all out in one place, because we are nice that way.

With Nintendo's own launch accessories pretty much fully revealed, Genki has now stepped up with its line of Switch 2-specific gear and, we're not gonna beat about the bush here, we want all of it.

With Hori recently showing off some Nintendo Switch Camera customisation options in the form of some cool Piranha Plants, and JSAUX — a brand that's really delivered the goods with their Steam Deck range of accessories — also already announcing full lineups of protective casing and other bits and bobs, Genki's lineup has certainly got some competition. Luckily, it's all looking fairly slick and up to the task at hand.

The Genki Joy-Con Station, as shown below, can charge up four of your Switch 2's Joy-Con at once and, although we've seen this quad design loads of times in the past, this one actually looks tidy and slick.

Priced at $49.99 / £35.99, the Joy-Station does seem incredibly clever in how you put your four Joy-Con on shaped plastic frames, that then turn them into full controllers - whilst also charging them up. When being used, these grips can also be plugged in via USB-C, should you wish to use them when your Joy-Con have absolutely had it. Pretty sweet.

Genki also unveiled an Energy Pack, costing $69.99 which connects magnetically to the back of your new console, where it will charge at 30w speeds. So those who are concerned about the battery already, take heart, there are some slick boosts on the way.

For $49.99 / £43.00 the company also has the Genki Attack Vector three-piece dock-compatible shell casing. This comes with three varying sizes of grip that clip in around the Joy-Con very neatly.

Meanwhile, the $29.99 Force Field 2 is a more lightweight shell that also allows for the Switch 2 stand and the system's dock.

Rounding out the accessories range we've got a $19.99 screen protector, the Aegis Shield (which you can also get for an extra $10 with the Force Field 2) a $42.99 Sleeper Case for protecting your console when it's tossed in a bag and, finally a set of three plastic cases that hold 12 games per piece. This Mimic Chest, as they're calling it, comes in at $19.99.

Pre-orders are now live for all of this gear (you can head here to check that out) and you should also note that the whole kitchen sink can be purchased as a mega bundle with either the Force Field 2 Shell ($184.99) or with the Attack Vector ($199.99). Phew!

Check out our Switch 2 pre-order guide for all the official bits and pieces Nintendo is launching alongside the console on 5th June.