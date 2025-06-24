Apart from the new free roam mode in Mario Kart World, Nintendo's latest kart racing outing also brings a new racing mode known as 'Knockout Tour'. In case you're not familiar with it, it's basically Mario Kart's take on the battle royale genre, where it's the last kart standing as racers are eliminated after each section of the course.

It's now almost been one month since the new entry hit the track and it's got us wondering how much success our community has had so far in this new mode. Have you won a race yet? Have you been on the cusp of greatness but denied by a blue shell at the last minute? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments below.

Have you won Knockout Tour online yet? Multiple times - I'm a pro Yes, a handful of times Yeah, I've had a few wins so far... I've got one and that's enough! I've been close, but not yet I'm working up to it... Maybe one day... This mode is not for me I'm at my limit!! I don't play Mario Kart World online I'll stick to local Knockout Have you won Knockout Tour online yet? (458 votes) Multiple times - I'm a pro 8 % Yes, a handful of times 10 % Yeah, I've had a few wins so far... 12 % I've got one and that's enough! 23 % I've been close, but not yet 17 % I'm working up to it... 5 % Maybe one day... 8 % This mode is not for me 0.9% I'm at my limit!! 0.4% I don't play Mario Kart World online 14 % I'll stick to local Knockout 2 %