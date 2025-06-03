Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom returns this week as an upgrade for the Switch 2 and in line with this, the official game soundtrack is now available on the Nintendo Music mobile application.

This includes 344 songs in total with an absolutely whopping runtime of 11 hours and 43 minutes. Nintendo has also mentioned how there'll be no new tracks next week, so just keep this in mind. Here's the message in full:

Nintendo: "Over 340 tracks were added, including Opening and Tears of the Kingdom: Main Theme (Reprise). Note: Next week there will be no new tracks."

This latest update for the Nintendo Music app follows the addition of the Splatoon soundtrack last week – celebrating the tenth anniversary of this series. If you want to listen to songs on this music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.

As for the Tears of the Kingdom upgrade on Switch 2, this will be available to purchase in stores and online, and you'll also be able to access it with a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.