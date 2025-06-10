Mario Kart World is now officially in the hands of Switch 2 owners around the globe, and with this in mind, Nintendo has today announced its new 'Invitational 2025 tournament'.

This event will be taking place at Nintendo Live 2025 Tokyo later this year between 4th and 5th October. Nintendo hasn't shared any other details just yet, but more will be revealed "in the future". This information comes from Nintendo's Australia and New Zealand social media account:

Announcing the #MarioKartWorld Invitational 2025 tournament, taking place at Nintendo Live 2025 TOKYO on October 4th and 5th! More details will be revealed in the future. pic.twitter.com/J9WzyNgr6b June 9, 2025

You might recall how Nintendo Live Tokyo was actually cancelled last year after Nintendo cited safety concerns. A suspect was eventually arrested and the Splatoon and Mario Kart championships got rescheduled, with an event instead taking place in Sydney, Australia.

You can find out more about the new Mario Kart game for Switch 2 in our "review-in-progress" here on Nintendo Life.