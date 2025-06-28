When the Lunar Remastered Collection arrived on the Switch in April, it had a bit of a rocky physical launch. This return of the classic JRPG series also saw some cool goodies, but they weren't made available to the public.

Now, though, this has changed with GungHo Online Entertainment America announcing the Althena's Treasure Box will be made available in the US and Europe as a "limited-edition" release. This special collector's boxset includes "one-of-a-kind" items based on Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete.

US pre-orders are now available until 17th July 2025 for $69.99 USD (or the regional equivalent):

T-Shirt (XL Only)

Medium Gaming Mouse Pad

Cloth Poster

Bromide Trading Cards

Lenticular Print

Acrylic Diorama

Enamel Pins

Keychain

All housed in a collectible treasure box-style package

One thing to note is Althena’s Treasure Box does not include a physical or digital copy of the Lunar Remastered Collection.

Shipments for this boxset will begin in the US this September, with distribution handled by HORI. Over in Europe, it'll be done by Clear River Games. You can get a closer look at some of these items in our gallery.

And if you just want a digital or physical copy of the game, the digital version is available for $49.99 USD / €49.99 EUR and the physical release is available for 54.99 USD / €54.99 EUR.