Mario Kart World has the most graphical horsepower we've ever seen in the history of the Mario Kart series, and if you're eager to know the exact details about how this game is performing on the Switch 2, Digital Foundry has now delivered its tech review.

In the Switch 2's portable and tabletop mode, racers can expect a resolution of 1080p in handheld and 1440p in docked play:

"TV image quality is generally fine...holding up well on a 4K television set from a typical viewing distance. Docked mode also gets a touch of post-process image treatment to adjust the 1440p resolution...handheld mode fairs a bit better though, despite its lower pixel count. There's no anti-aliasing of any kind here, so the 1080p pixel count maps perfectly onto the 1080p Switch 2 display."

In contrast. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was 1080p docked and 720p in portable mode. This results in World looking a "lot cleaner" even if it is still imperfect.

As for the game's performance, Digital Foundry found its experience to be "faultless" - with the frame rate locked at 60fps in the content tested, although photo mode drops the experience to 30fps. On the portable front, it's believed to run at the same frame rate as its docked counterpart.

The team also tested out the split screen as well as the GameChat functionality and found there weren't any performance concerns to the player experience. Regarding load times, these were also "fairly speedy" on the system's internal storage and comparable to a lot of current-generation titles.

HDR is also a nice addition and while it looks decent on TVs, don't expect much from the LCD panel in portable mode. All up, though, Digital Foundry sums up this next-generation entry as a "tremendous accomplishment" and is seriously impressed by the scope of what's been achieved here in terms of the massive open-world scale with very few compromises.

"Visually speaking, World offers some beautiful sights with key rendering advances over prior Mario Kart games, though a lot of rendering power has gone into making the open world work. It's really the incredible quality of Nintendo's artistry that stands out the most here...plus it packs good resolution and frame rate metrics in portable and docked play without the low internal resolutions that typify a lot of early Switch 2 software."

