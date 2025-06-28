Developer Mintrocket has seemingly confirmed that a free upgrade is on the way "soon" for Dave The Diver on Switch 2.

This comes via a recently-posted 2nd anniversary video on YouTube in which the developer responded to a comment from our very own community member 'PikaPhantom', simply stating "we will be providing free Switch 2 upgrade soon!".

We're not sure exactly what this might entail, but chances are it'll probably boost the game up to a silky-smooth 60fps.

Dave the Diver has proven to be a massive hit with fans, and its success has led to many collaborations with other indie titles and even a few so-called "AAA" games, too.

In our review, we awarded it a score of 9/10 and said "It's one of the few games to come out this year that rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new". Definitely one to keep an eye on if you've not played it yet, then.