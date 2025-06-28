Dave the Diver - Switch 2
Image: Nintendo Life

Developer Mintrocket has seemingly confirmed that a free upgrade is on the way "soon" for Dave The Diver on Switch 2.

This comes via a recently-posted 2nd anniversary video on YouTube in which the developer responded to a comment from our very own community member 'PikaPhantom', simply stating "we will be providing free Switch 2 upgrade soon!".

We're not sure exactly what this might entail, but chances are it'll probably boost the game up to a silky-smooth 60fps.

Dave the Diver - Switch 2 2
Image: Youtube - Mintrocket

Dave the Diver has proven to be a massive hit with fans, and its success has led to many collaborations with other indie titles and even a few so-called "AAA" games, too.

In our review, we awarded it a score of 9/10 and said "It's one of the few games to come out this year that rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new". Definitely one to keep an eye on if you've not played it yet, then.

Thanks to PikaPhantom for the tip. What are you hoping to see in the Dave the Diver Switch 2 upgrade? Let us know with a comment down below.

