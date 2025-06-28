Last year, Arc System Works lifted the lid on Double Dragon Revive, but one thing missing at the time was a Nintendo version.

Now, during the company's latest showcase this week, a Switch version has been confirmed for release alongside other versions of the game on 23rd October 2025.

This new entry will "revive" this classic beat 'em up series in a new form tailored to modern playstyles. It will also be leveraging Arc System Works' fighting game development experience to deliver a modern beat 'em up "that pursues an exhilarating gameplay feel".

Development producer Tatsunori Ishikawa says the team is pouring its "full effort into development" to ensure the latest entry in this 38-year-old series is released in fighting form.

Additionally, it's been confirmed if you pre-order the game, you'll receive the exclusive classic Double Dragon Dodgeball. Pre-orders are also available for this upcoming release in physical and digital form.

Here's some additional PR from Arc System Works official game page: