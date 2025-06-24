Aardman, the beautifully British stop-motion studio behind the likes of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, has announced that it's teaming up with Outright Games on an all-new heist game set in the world of Chicken Run.

Picking up where the 2023 Netflix movie 'Dawn of the Nugget' left off, Chicken Run: Eggstraction (see what they did there?) will see you assisting a team of hens on their mission to infiltrate five nasty chicken farms and free their captives.

This is a top-down heist game, all about picking the right team for the job and using your recruits' special skills to bypass the farms' security measures. Bella Ramsey and Josie Sedgwick-Davies return to lend their vocal talents to Molly and Frizzle, and you can even bring along a pal to complete missions in two-player local co-op.

Here's a handful of screenshots, so you can get a closer look at what it all looks like in action:

We're yet to be blown away by anything we've seen so far, but if the stealth sections are puzzling enough and the writing makes us crack a smile, then this could prove to be a fun co-op experience when it arrives on Switch at some point this autumn.

What do you make of Chicken Run: Eggstraction so far? Fly down to the comments and let us know.