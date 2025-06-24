Aardman, the beautifully British stop-motion studio behind the likes of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, has announced that it's teaming up with Outright Games on an all-new heist game set in the world of Chicken Run.
Picking up where the 2023 Netflix movie 'Dawn of the Nugget' left off, Chicken Run: Eggstraction (see what they did there?) will see you assisting a team of hens on their mission to infiltrate five nasty chicken farms and free their captives.
This is a top-down heist game, all about picking the right team for the job and using your recruits' special skills to bypass the farms' security measures. Bella Ramsey and Josie Sedgwick-Davies return to lend their vocal talents to Molly and Frizzle, and you can even bring along a pal to complete missions in two-player local co-op.
Here's a handful of screenshots, so you can get a closer look at what it all looks like in action:
We're yet to be blown away by anything we've seen so far, but if the stealth sections are puzzling enough and the writing makes us crack a smile, then this could prove to be a fun co-op experience when it arrives on Switch at some point this autumn.
What do you make of Chicken Run: Eggstraction so far? Fly down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 12
"Outright Games"
Oh well, nothing to see here.
Chicken Run is one of my all time favourite films, but Outright Games has made me keep my distance.
Certainly didn't see this coming - not particularly interested in it myself regardless but still, I'm waiting to see how it is before dismissing it no matter if Outright Games is involved (and of course hope it will be good for those who are interested in it)!
@AceTrainerBloke Same here. Chicken Run ftw.
I'm not too familiar with outright games though. Why should I avoid?
Not THQ presents Not Desperados.
K
@Kiz3000 They make a lot of kid's slop. I just tend to stay away.
Timely, the movie only came out nearly 2 years ago.
So if outright games usually do games for kids, there probably won't be a hen party mode where you have to do battle with inflatable male chickens?
@Kiz3000 they're not a terrible games designer... they just never make anything that is fantastic either. They do great games for kids age 3-6. Not all their games are like that. But it feels like OG games could do with a bit more time to bake before release. Most of their games are like that, one patch away from decency. If you look at some of their other games on NintendoLife, I think 7/10 is their highest rating. Most games get between 4 and 6.
the Chicken Run game on PSX was far better than it had any right to be 👍
and if memory serves it was a THQ game so I'll reserve judgement on this new game for now
The Aardman Grimace is strong in that header image.
@ParsnipHero
😬😬😬
