We don't know about you, but with the Switch 2 right around the corner, a new Nintendo Direct is honestly the last thing on our minds right now.

Alas, we do need to know more about the year ahead: what's Nintendo's big 'Holiday game'? When will Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launch? Questions need answering, and according to journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe – A.K.A PH Brazil – such questions may well be answered in June (thanks, VGC).

According to PH Brazil during a recent livestream, Nintendo is looking to hold its next Direct presentation "on the Switch 2 launch week or a week after", as quoted from a post on Famiboards. PH Brazil has previously been accurate regarding Nintendo's plans, and has proven to be reasonably reliable with such things.

This would certainly line up nicely with Nintendo's actions in previous years, too. The company has held a Direct presentation of some sort almost every June since 2012. In the days of yore, this would typically coincide with E3, but this has since been supplanted by Summer Games Fest. Nintendo doesn't have anything to do with Geoff Keighley's event these days, but does often align its own announcements quite closely nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the Switch 2 itself is launching worldwide on 5th June 2025, alongside launch games such as Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, and more.

Nintendo held a huge Direct on 2nd April to reveal its launch plans for the Switch 2, then followed this up later in the month with a 15-minute look at Mario Kart World. More details have since been revealed in an Ask the Developer interview, during which it was revealed that the game was previously in development for the Switch 1.