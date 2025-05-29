Pikmin Bloom is about to embark on its strangest yet oddly inspiring collaboration in quite some time, joining forces with Hot Girl Walk for a new upcoming event.

If you're not aware of what Hot Girl Walk is, it's a recent social media trend that's taken the world by storm. Created by Mia Lind in 2021, it sees you take walks whilst thinking about "the things you're grateful for, your goals and how you're going to achieve them, and what makes you confident". Basically, it's a combination of physical exercise and mental wellbeing.

An in-person event will take place on 8th June at Santa Monica Beach, where participants can meet "fellow Hot Girl-walkers", wear an exclusive Pikmin Bloom sun visor and accompanying sticker, and nab a special Pikmin Bloom postcard.

Here are the full details:

- Date & Time: Sunday, June 8, 2025 | 9:45 AM – 12:30 PM PDT

- Location: Santa Monica Beach (exact gathering venue details in the registration website)

- Special Perks: Participants will receive a paper Pikmin sun visor and Pikmin Bloom sticker, as well as a Pikmin Bloom postcard to participate in the Flower Expedition!

- *You must have registered to attend the Hot Girl Walk in order to receive any of the perks above

- Available while supplies last.

- In-app Experience: A Special Spot will be set up at the gathering venue. Swiping this Special Spot gives a Huge Seedling that grows into a Red Present Sticker (Gold) Decor Pikmin.

- Registration in advance is required! Let us know you’re coming here.

If you can't make it to Santa Monica Beach, an in-app Party Walk will be made available from 2nd June to 15th June. Hey, maybe it'll prove a good way to get those steps in whilst you're all knee-deep in new Switch 2 games.

We've seen some strange collaborations in our time, and this is certainly up there with some of the best. Frankly, we're keen to see exactly what those sun visors look like.