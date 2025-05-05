The latest UK charts paint a very familiar picture. If you've been keeping an eye on things recently, you'll know that the top ten has largely stayed the same, with Nintendo's first-party output being nudged out by a handful of newer PlayStation and Xbox games.

And it's a similar story again this week. Number one remains the same for the fourth week running, while last week's hot new release stays in the top five. Minecraft and Mortal Kombat 11 are the highest-charting Switch games on the list (though the latter apparently hasn't shifted any copies on Switch this week), while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe attempts to sneak back into the top 10 — it's at 11 this week.

The only new release that's charted is MotoGP 25 at 36, but most copies have been sold on other platforms, with the Switch version only making up 5% of physical sales. Of note is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which has jumped from 31 to 16 — all in aid of Star Wars day, right?

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 58%, PS5 20%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 4%, Xbox One 2% 3 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 55%, PS4 45%, Xbox Series 0%, Switch 0% 7 3 Minecraft 2 4 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 15 5 Assassin's Creed Shadows 8 6 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 9 7 Astro Bot 11 8 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 93%, Switch 6%, Xbox Series 1% 6 9 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 43%, PS5 32%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 7% 12 10 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 14 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 25 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 16 13 Batman: Arkham Trilogy 20 14 Super Mario Party Jamboree 24 15 Grand Theft Auto V 31 16 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 70%, PS5 17%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 2% 28 17 Split Fiction 21 18 Nintendo Switch Sports 27 19 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 30 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 22 21 WWE 2K25 34 22 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 17 23 Elden Ring 4 24 Monster Hunter Wilds - 25 Dark Souls Trilogy - 26 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 98%, PS4 2% 39 27 LEGO City Undercover PS4 85%, Switch 15% 40 28 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 45%, PS5 33%, PS4 14%, Xbox Series 9% - 29 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 99%, PS5 1% - 30 Minecraft: PlayStation Edition 40 31 Atomfall 19 32 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered - 33 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 34 Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite 37 35 Mafia Trilogy NEW 36 MotoGP 25 PS5 69%, Xbox Series 18%, PS4 8%, Switch 5% - 37 Devil May Cry 5 - 38 Pokémon Legends: Arceus 26 39 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 38 40 F1 24

[Compiled by GfK]

