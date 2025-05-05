The latest UK charts paint a very familiar picture. If you've been keeping an eye on things recently, you'll know that the top ten has largely stayed the same, with Nintendo's first-party output being nudged out by a handful of newer PlayStation and Xbox games.
And it's a similar story again this week. Number one remains the same for the fourth week running, while last week's hot new release stays in the top five. Minecraft and Mortal Kombat 11 are the highest-charting Switch games on the list (though the latter apparently hasn't shifted any copies on Switch this week), while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe attempts to sneak back into the top 10 — it's at 11 this week.
The only new release that's charted is MotoGP 25 at 36, but most copies have been sold on other platforms, with the Switch version only making up 5% of physical sales. Of note is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which has jumped from 31 to 16 — all in aid of Star Wars day, right?
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|1
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 58%, PS5 20%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 4%, Xbox One 2%
|3
|2
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 55%, PS4 45%, Xbox Series 0%, Switch 0%
|7
|3
|Minecraft
|2
|4
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|15
|5
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|8
|6
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|9
|7
|Astro Bot
|11
|8
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 93%, Switch 6%, Xbox Series 1%
|6
|9
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 43%, PS5 32%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 7%
|12
|10
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|14
|11
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|25
|12
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|16
|13
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|20
|14
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|24
|15
|Grand Theft Auto V
|31
|16
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 70%, PS5 17%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 2%
|28
|17
|Split Fiction
|21
|18
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|27
|19
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|30
|20
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|22
|21
|WWE 2K25
|34
|22
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|17
|23
|Elden Ring
|4
|24
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|-
|25
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|-
|26
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 98%, PS4 2%
|39
|27
|LEGO City Undercover
|PS4 85%, Switch 15%
|40
|28
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 45%, PS5 33%, PS4 14%, Xbox Series 9%
|-
|29
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 99%, PS5 1%
|-
|30
|Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
|40
|31
|Atomfall
|19
|32
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|-
|33
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|-
|34
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|37
|35
|Mafia Trilogy
|NEW
|36
|MotoGP 25
|PS5 69%, Xbox Series 18%, PS4 8%, Switch 5%
|-
|37
|Devil May Cry 5
|-
|38
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|26
|39
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|38
|40
|F1 24
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 6
I'm sure there's been an uptick in GTA5 sales in light of recent news 👀
Hogwarts Legacy had a huge discount recently which got me to try it out. Personally, after finishing the final grindy mission I'm not sure I ever wanna see that flippin' castle again
I am just waiting for my Switch 2 and will buy games for that lol.
Yep switch 2 games for me now aswell, apart from astrobot at a reasonable price. It's hard to justify buying anything this month when around June the 5th, nintendo are going to take over £700 from my bank account. That said, it's going to be a fantastic June onwards!
Switch 2, Sonic X Shadow, SF6, Mario Kart, Donkey Kong. I'm set for summer.
Yes, I‘m cueing up here. Saving my funds for Switch 2 …
Alana, are you hinting at something with that top image?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...