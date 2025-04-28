We're back with the latest look at the UK charts, and, as we edge another week closer to the Switch 2 release date, it's another sleepy week in Nintendo land.
Once again, there are no first-party showings for the House of Mario in the top 10. In fact, you have to scroll all the way down to 14th this week to find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — something we would have thought was impossible a few months back. A handful of third-party Switch titles perform a little better, and the continued success of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition has us excited for the Switch 2 port, but it still feels very much like the calm before the storm right now.
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 48%, PS5 27%, PS4 16%, Xbox One 7%
|
NEW
|2
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
5
|3
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 59%, PS4 40%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0%
|
4
|4
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
8
|
5
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
6
|6
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 49%, PS5 29%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 4%
|
7
|7
|Minecraft
|
3
|8
|Astro Bot
|
2
|9
|
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
14
|10
|Tekken 8
|
10
|11
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 97%, Switch 2%, Xbox Series 1%
|
18
|12
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
11
|13
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
12
|14
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
13
|15
|
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
9
|16
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
15
|17
|Elden Ring
|
17
|18
|Gran Turismo 7
|
30
|19
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
16
|20
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
25
|21
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
31
|22
|
It Takes Two
|Switch 56%, PS4 44%
|
35
|23
|WWE 2K25
|
24
|24
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
22
|25
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
37
|26
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
23
|27
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
20
|28
|Split Fiction
|
38
|29
|EA Sports UFC 5
|
32
|30
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
39
|31
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 51%, Switch 43%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 2%
|
33
|32
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|
21
|33
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
-
|34
|Lords of the Fallen
|
-
|35
|Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
|
33
|36
|Unknown 9: Awakening
|
-
|37
|
Mafia Trilogy
|
-
|38
|
F1 24
|
-
|39
|Lego City Undercover
|
PS4 84%, Switch 16%, Xbox One 0%
|
36
|40
|Atomfall
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
LEGO City Undercover clinging on to the top 40
Not much of a movement overall, these are almost all old (as in at least a couple of months) titles. HL is on a massive sale so it's top 1
I wanna see the next week when Oblivion gets counted in.
I like that Astro Bot is still selling well (and in the top 10 more than 6 months later). Gives Sony an incentive to work on similar projects — and Nintendo an extra push to outdo themselves with the next Mario.
As expected, better weeks ahead starting from June the 5th onwards! Just waiting on astrobot to reduce in price, but looks like I will be waiting a while.
I actually heard E33 was really good, like, GOTY good.
Still wonder if that's up to discounts on other systems and even Switch itself more than anything else, especially considering that the third parties on top and 6th still sold considerably more on Switch than anywhere else.
Anyway, personally happy to see Hogwarts Legacy still on top, Clair Obscur in 2nd (seems great based on what people here on Nintendo Life mentioned in the latest "What are you playing"), Monster Hunter Wilds in 4th, Cyberpunk 2077 in 5th, Astro Bot in 8th, Indiana Jones in 9th (funnily enough finally got to see it in person at my friend's house when we met to play D&D on Saturday), Tekken 8 in 10th, The Witcher III in 12th, Armored Core VI in 13th, 8 Deluxe in 14th, Arkham Trilogy in 15th, Elden Ring in 17th, Jamboree in 20th etc.!
Good to see Clair Obscura doing reasonably well!
How concerned do I need to be about TooKyo games though...
(100 line defense academy)
I miss Bluey back on Top 40.
If anyone in UK wants the Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle most Currys apparently still have stock (in-store only, not available online!) as well as the standalone Switch 2. Pre-ordered my Mario Kart bundle at my local store yesterday! Not sure if people are aware given how all the online pre-orders seem to go in minutes.
@Anti-Matter I don't, looks like bluey has gone MIA I'm afraid?!
Isn’t that the lowest MK8 Deluxe has charted since the release date (nearly 8 years ago)?
It could be that people are turning off Nintendo all together, but I suspect this is a really good sign for Nintendo and the Switch 2.
If sales are falling off so dramatically it is surely a sign that these folks are all now looking to the new hardware.
I'm excited to see major shake-ups come June
It's nuts; I keep a cursory eye on what's releasing on other platforms and had never heard of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 until the day it dropped. Despite it reading like a game I'd really enjoy. I'm happy a RPG of its ilk is doing so well, especially in a market like the UK.
Hogwarts and FC have great Switch sales numbers. With NS2 becoming more „mainstream gaming“ than the previous systems, I see that third -party games will become more important for Nintendo, both from a strategic and financial perspective.
I was under the impression that Minecraft in the Top10, is the Switch version? EA Sports FC, or whatever the heck ya call it, and the mighty Hogwarts selling best on Switch is great to see
The switch 2 upgrade situation is very confusing. All future switch game purchases are on hold until further clarification.
