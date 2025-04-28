MK8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo

We're back with the latest look at the UK charts, and, as we edge another week closer to the Switch 2 release date, it's another sleepy week in Nintendo land.

Once again, there are no first-party showings for the House of Mario in the top 10. In fact, you have to scroll all the way down to 14th this week to find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — something we would have thought was impossible a few months back. A handful of third-party Switch titles perform a little better, and the continued success of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition has us excited for the Switch 2 port, but it still feels very much like the calm before the storm right now.

Watch on YouTube

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 27%, PS4 16%, Xbox One 7%

NEW

 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

5

 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 59%, PS4 40%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0%

4

 4 Monster Hunter Wilds

8

5

 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

6

 6 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 49%, PS5 29%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 4%

7

 7 Minecraft

3

 8 Astro Bot

2

 9

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

14

 10 Tekken 8

10

 11
 Mortal Kombat 1
 PS5 97%, Switch 2%, Xbox Series 1%

18

 12
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

11

 13
 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

12

 14

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

13

 15

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

9

 16
 Assassin's Creed Shadows

15

 17
 Elden Ring

17

 18
 Gran Turismo 7

30

 19
 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

16

 20
 Super Mario Party Jamboree

25

 21

Nintendo Switch Sports

31

 22

It Takes Two

 Switch 56%, PS4 44%

35

 23
 WWE 2K25

24

 24
 Grand Theft Auto V

22

 25
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

37

 26
 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

23

 27
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

20

 28
 Split Fiction

38

 29
 EA Sports UFC 5

32

 30

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

39

 31
 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 PS5 51%, Switch 43%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 2%

33

 32
 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

21

 33

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

-

 34
 Lords of the Fallen

-

 35
 Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

33

 36
 Unknown 9: Awakening

-

 37

Mafia Trilogy

-

 38

F1 24

-

 39
 Lego City Undercover

PS4 84%, Switch 16%, Xbox One 0%

36

 40
 Atomfall

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.