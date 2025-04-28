We're back with the latest look at the UK charts, and, as we edge another week closer to the Switch 2 release date, it's another sleepy week in Nintendo land.

Once again, there are no first-party showings for the House of Mario in the top 10. In fact, you have to scroll all the way down to 14th this week to find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — something we would have thought was impossible a few months back. A handful of third-party Switch titles perform a little better, and the continued success of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition has us excited for the Switch 2 port, but it still feels very much like the calm before the storm right now.

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 27%, PS4 16%, Xbox One 7% NEW 2 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 5 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 59%, PS4 40%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0% 4 4 Monster Hunter Wilds 8 5 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 6 6 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 49%, PS5 29%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 4% 7 7 Minecraft 3 8 Astro Bot 2 9 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle 14 10 Tekken 8 10 11

Mortal Kombat 1

PS5 97%, Switch 2%, Xbox Series 1% 18 12

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



11 13

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

12 14

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

13 15

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

9 16

Assassin's Creed Shadows



15 17

Elden Ring



17 18

Gran Turismo 7

30 19

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered



16 20

Super Mario Party Jamboree

25 21

Nintendo Switch Sports

31 22

It Takes Two Switch 56%, PS4 44% 35 23

WWE 2K25

24 24

Grand Theft Auto V



22 25

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

37 26

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

23 27

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



20 28

Split Fiction



38 29

EA Sports UFC 5

32 30

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

39 31

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS5 51%, Switch 43%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 2% 33 32

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

21 33

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

- 34

Lords of the Fallen

- 35

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

33 36

Unknown 9: Awakening



- 37

Mafia Trilogy

- 38

F1 24

- 39

Lego City Undercover PS4 84%, Switch 16%, Xbox One 0% 36 40

Atomfall





Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.