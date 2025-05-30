Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

With Tamagotchi Plaza launching on Switch and Switch 2 next month, Bandai Namco is ramping up the cuteness by sharing a gameplay trailer for the upcoming entry in the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop series.

And, look, if you're not familiar with Tamagotchi, the dentist part of the headline may have caught your eye. But apparently, the little creatures have been dealing with cavities and toothaches since the very beginning. Just like humans, then.

In Tamagotchi Plaza, you'll be helping Prince Tamahiko of Tamahiko Town to prepare for a festival by working in shops and helping out residents with their favours. While we get a little look at the Dentist and Tailor shops, you'll also be able to put afternoon teas together, sell eyewear, and make galettes.

You'll be able to meet over 100 different Tamagotchi in town, plus there's a local multiplayer mode, so you and a friend can work in some shops together but sharing a controller. Plus, if you have the Tamagotchi Uni, you can link it to the game and get exclusive items.

Tamagotchi Plaza was announced during the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, with a Switch 2 release confirmed just a few weeks later in April. Both versions are launching on 27th June 2025.

The Switch 2 version will be getting three more shops than the Switch 1 release, all of which use mouse controls.

Are you excited for Tamagotchi Plaza? Head down to the comments below and let us know.