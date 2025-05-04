It's May the 4th and you know what that means - it's Star Wars Day! As part of this year's celebrations, developer Aspyr has released a new 'Grand Collection' on the Switch.
The Star Wars: Grand Collection contains a total of nine games for $139.99 / £125.99. Right now though, it's available in select locations for half price ($69.99 / £62.99 or your regional equivalent). While not every Star Wars game on the Switch is featured in this bundle, it does include some of Aspyr's more recent releases like Bounty Hunter and Jedi Power Battles.
Here's the official description from Nintendo's website along with the full list of games:
Race to victory in the blistering podracing circuits of the Outer Rim, lead an elite squad of Clones, hunt the galaxy's most dangerous bounties as Jango Fett, master the ways of the Force as Kyle Katarn, and relive the epic battles of the Jedi Order. Nine iconic Star Wars games, one unforgettable Grand Collection:
- STAR WARS: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- STAR WARS: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- STAR WARS: Republic Commando
- STAR WARS: Episode I Racer
- STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
- STAR WARS: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
Apart from the half-price offer on the Grand Collection, there's also a sale on the Star Wars library of games on Switch.
Nintendo is running a few Star Wars trials for Switch Online members until next week as well. This includes the ability to try out Bounty Hunter and Power Battles - with save data carrying over to the full games.