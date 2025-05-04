Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 811k

It's May the 4th and you know what that means - it's Star Wars Day! As part of this year's celebrations, developer Aspyr has released a new 'Grand Collection' on the Switch.

The Star Wars: Grand Collection contains a total of nine games for $139.99 / £125.99. Right now though, it's available in select locations for half price ($69.99 / £62.99 or your regional equivalent). While not every Star Wars game on the Switch is featured in this bundle, it does include some of Aspyr's more recent releases like Bounty Hunter and Jedi Power Battles.





🌌: pic.twitter.com/UVjfj3cfh2 Whether you navigate the galaxy near or far far away, celebrate May the Fourth this year by reliving one of these 9 iconic titles in STAR WARS: Grand Collection, available now on #NintendoSwitch 🌌: https://t.co/azOpjXqq2Q May 3, 2025

Here's the official description from Nintendo's website along with the full list of games:

Apart from the half-price offer on the Grand Collection, there's also a sale on the Star Wars library of games on Switch.

Nintendo is running a few Star Wars trials for Switch Online members until next week as well. This includes the ability to try out Bounty Hunter and Power Battles - with save data carrying over to the full games.