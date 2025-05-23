You might remember the Kanto Redrawn project we covered back in 2024, and the Johto Redrawn project in 2021. Well, we've got another.

It's not Pokémon this time, though. Nope. This latest effort from dozens of artists tackles Koholint Island from The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, breathing new life into the Game Boy classic. The whole piece is now live via the 'Retro Redrawn' website thanks to the efforts of Blindeduif for organising the whole thing.

It's worth checking out the whole thing and taking the full tour, but we've collated a few of our favourite comparisons below for your perusal. Enjoy.