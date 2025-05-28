Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Nintendo has been freshening up all sorts of things in recent months and its Switch Online trailer has now been updated with Switch 2 footage.

This includes a look at Mario Kart World, existing Switch releases including Animal Crossing: New Horizons which just got updated, a rundown on the new feature GameChat, and a look at the library of 'Nintendo classics'. This includes the new GameCube collection, exclusive to Switch 2.

Beyond this, there's a Nintendo Music spot, cloud save, and other bonuses like trial games and Switch Online icons. The trailer is all in Japanese (for now), but there's enough on display to at least give you an idea of the updated service.

Along with hundreds of retro titles, there is also DLC, expansion content and even upgrades for select games like Zelda.