Geoff Keighley has revealed the first slate of partners for next week's Summer Game Fest, which kicks off on Friday 6th June.

Among the big-name publishers and developers are Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, and Sony, among many others. But there's one logo jumping out at many amidst the usual (and unusual) suspects — the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo's new console being there has raised a fair few eyebrows online, since the company has famously avoided appearing at Summer Game Fest since its inception. And there are rumours of a Nintendo Direct dropping around the Switch 2's launch — which, coincidentally, is the day before Summer Game Fest.

But we're not convinced it means anything big.

For one, the logo is for the Nintendo Switch 2, not Nintendo. Sure, Nintendo has been using the Switch 2 logo for other event appearances and partnerships such as BitSummit, where it's a sponsor. But given that the console launches literally the day before the event, it'd be an odd choice to show off something new right as people are getting to grips with the console.

Nintendo has done weirder things, of course, but we really don't see anything more than a console launch trailer of a sizzle reel of games during Opening Night Live. There could potentially be some Switch 2's to show off during Play Days, which is the press event, or some games from developers which are coming to Switch 2, , but nothing new from Nintendo.

Plus, being named as a partner doesn't necessarily mean you're there to show off anything. Giant Bomb co-owner Jeff Gerstmann has some sobering words that we're basically in agreement with: "I have to imagine Nintendo's logo being on there means there will be a quick 'the Switch 2 is out today' clip played on stream."

Keep in mind that companies showing up on the SGF partners list might just be showing an ad during the stream (as opposed to a brand-new trailer or anything). Like I have to imagine Nintendo's logo being on there means there will be a quick "the Switch 2 is out today" clip played on stream. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann.com) 2025-05-28T16:46:51.238Z

Essentially, Nintendo's name being on the Partner list doesn't mean anything — it could, and it might, but it's not likely. We'll have to wait and see next week.

Are you excited for Summer Game Fest? Will you be checking out the show while using your shiny new Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.