Nintendo has updated its privacy policy to confirm that it may record video and audio from GameChat sessions on Switch 2.

As spotted by Nintendo Soup, the change from Nintendo has been enacted in order to "provide a safe and secure environment for certain of our services". The privacy policy also clarifies that consent from the user will need to be provided before Nintendo does this.

Here's what the privacy policy now states:

"Our services may allow you to create, upload or share content such as text, images, audio, video, your nickname and user icon, or other content that you create or is licensed to you. With your consent, and to enforce our terms, we may also monitor and record your video and audio interactions with other users."

And here's some additional information that goes toward providing some reasoning for the change:

"We clarified that we may collect, monitor and record audio and video of your chat sessions with other users to provide a safe and secure environment for certain of our services."

It does make sense from a safety perspective. Nintendo has already implemented a pretty strict measure to limit GameChat to approved users. First, you'll need to add someone to your friends list, then manually approve them for GameChat. So it's not like you'll be getting complete strangers joining your GameChat sessions, but an extra safety measure is always appreciated.

It's also been confirmed that children 15 or under will need to be approved via the Switch Parental Controls smart device app before using the GameChat service.