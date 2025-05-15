The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (CAPCOM, 16th May, $39.99) - Let’s do this! Relive another eight classic fighting games from the Capcom vaults, including Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein and more! This collection features gameplay from classic toe-to-toe throwdowns to multiplayer* brawlers in expansive environments. - Read our Capcom Fighting Collection 2 review

Switch eShop - New Releases

7’scarlet (Aksys Games, 15th May, $49.99) - Take on the role of a brave young woman journeying into the unknown to uncover dangerous truths and locate her missing brother with her childhood friend. Encounter heart-racing twists and turns as you dig deeper into the story.

ABSURDIKA: Rebuild (Upscale Studio, 8th May, $4.99) - It was an ordinary summer day. I was going home after work. Suddenly a bright flash in the sky dazzled me. . . . and then I found myself here holding a chainsaw. You are playing as an ordinary guy who is trying to get out of his fears and an alien world or out of his head? Where is reality, and where is fiction and sick fantasy?

American Arcadia (Raw Fury, 15th May, $19.99) - Arcadia. A 70’s retro-futuristic metropolis where all its citizens enjoy a life of luxury and comfort… unaware that they’re being broadcast live 24/7! Arcadia is not an ordinary city, but the most watched reality show on the planet - where a drop in popularity ratings comes at the highest cost: death.

Apocalypse Market Simulator (Iurie, 15th May, $7.99) - Welcome to Apocalypse Market Simulator — the most intense store management experience set in a post-apocalyptic world where survival is your biggest competitor. After fighting off monstrous hordes in a decaying city, you stumble upon the perfect spot to build your very own survival-themed minimarket.

Arcade Archives PUNK SHOT (HAMSTER, 8th May, $7.99) - "PUNK SHOT " is a sports game released by KONAMI in 1990. Your goal is to defeat the rival team and win in a basketball game where all sorts of interference and attacks are allowed. There are various gimmicks set up during the game, so you need to be careful not to get too distracted by your opponent and lose the ball to them.

Aureole – Wings of Hope (JanduSoft, 15th May, $12.99) - Turn into the fastest halo ever! Join Ramila and Ryleth on their high-speed crusade to reclaim their home from demonic forces in this unique physics-based platformer. Master precision movement as you dash, bounce, and soar through levels designed to push you to supersonic speeds with smooth and responsive controls.

Cipher Monk (Afil Games, 21st May, $4.99) - Cipher Monk is a relaxing number puzzle game inspired by a brilliant but forgotten number system used by Cistercian monks in the 13th century. Unlike any other numerical challenge you've seen before, Cipher Monk invites you to think differently — to decode, rotate, and arrange mysterious ancient symbols that represent numbers from 1 to 9999.

CTHULOOT (TyGAMES, 15th May, $14.99) - Round up your friends to form a gang of semi-competent looters in search of the relics lost by the Great Old Ones. Just be careful not to invoke them again! Explore mysterious realms in the liminal space between reality and madness, and collect mad loot along the way!

Death Park: 4k Remaster (EpiXR Games, 15th May, $4.89) - In this scary game you should explore a huge abandoned amusement park with a creepy circus. Are you ready to face the true evil - the scary killer clown? Will you be able to solve all the puzzles that are waiting for you on the path to escape in these horror stories?

Dice People (GAME NACIONAL, 10th May, $1.99) - The more enemies you defeat, the more rewards you earn. The numbers you roll are converted into XP, which can be used to unlock upgrades. Each dice you roll will transform into a unit that attacks enemies and helps you earn money. Use the resources you gain from defeating enemies to unlock upgrades in a large skill tree. More damage, more money, and more luck in your rolls.

EGGCONSOLE Rune Worth PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 8th May, $7.16) - This action RPG was released in 1989. Players take on the role of a young traveler, journeying through the world of Rune Worth, gradually becoming entangled in a grand adventure. At first glance, it may seem like a conventional action RPG, but it is packed with unique features.

EGGCONSOLE Schwarzschild PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 15th May, $7.16) - This game is a simulation game released in 1988 in Japan. As the player, you will strive to unify the entire star cluster while developing the small and weak Sankuri Star Nation. The game adopts a turn-based system, where you will conduct weapons development and diplomacy in strategy mode and command up to four fleets in battle mode.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL5, 21st May, $59.99) - Begin a fantastic life on a ruined island, and embark on a great adventure into the past! Gather friends, craft, and build your own city! Fish, cook, shape the island to your liking, or team up with friends to battle monsters across the vast world. It's up to you to choose what kind of Life you'll live!

Fluffy Snakes (GazeGames Interactive, 8th May, $7.99) - Fluffy Snakes is a light-hearted yet thrilling arcade game, perfect for short play sessions and cheerful competition. A great pick for players of all ages! Fluffy Snakes is a light-hearted yet thrilling arcade game, perfect for short play sessions and cheerful competition. A great pick for players of all ages!

Ghost of Boarding School お嬢様学院のインチキ占い師 (CyberStep, 8th May, $24.99) - A famous fortune teller by the name of "Galaxias Kamiki". He wakes up and finds himself in an unknown room. Although Kamiki thought this was part of a TV show prank. . . A man known as the chairman of Yoko Girls' Academy appears before him. . .

Hannah’s Day (Watt Games, 17th May, $7.99) - Hannah's Day is a puzzle adventure about Hannah, who aspires to put together her own band. Put all doubts aside, grab your skateboard and go chase your dreams!

Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats (Silesia Games, 15th May, $2.99) - Purrr! Prepare for a delightful mission in a fantasy landscape – many cats can be found across this magical realm… Every corner hides a fluffy surprise just waiting to be discovered – over 350 of them, to be somewhat precise… Pick your favourite colours for your game’s look and feel, and keep your eyes peeled for any balls of joy that wait to be pet! ~

Into the Restless Ruins (Wales Interactive, 15th May, $14.99) - Use your deck of cards, representing rooms and corridors, to grow the labyrinth of the ruins. Then auto-battle your way through them, harvesting as much Glimour as you can from the cursed residents before darkness overcomes your torch.

KAMITSUBAKI CITY REGENERATE (KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO, 8th May, $24.93) - In a world parallel to our own resides the city of Kamitsubaki. One day, the player, an "Observer," is summoned to this ill-fated world. There, they meet a girl named Kafu, and set out on a quest with her to save the world from its impending doom.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Fellow Traveller, 16th May, $19.99) - An adventure where you’ll meet the many good and not-so-good folks of Limbo. Use your wits and keen eye to gather clues from the residents and find items that will help uncover the mystery of Limbo and its curse that traps souls into repeating the same day on loop.

Mirage: Ignis Fatuus (Illam, 8th May, $19.99) - Each level challenges your perception and forces you to see the world from different angles. The cuboid movement also tests your spatial reasoning and problem solving skills in small spaces. Use the power of perspective to navigate impossible terrain and overcome obstacles to save Mirage from impending doom!

Mostroscopy (Seashell Studio, 16th May, $12.49) - Mostroscopy is a fighting video game that takes up the aesthetics of the horror and Luchador films of Mexican cinema from the 1950s, with an eclectic roster of monsters and masked Luchadores and a simple gameplay style with a retro presentation.

Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit (Numskull Games, 16th May, $24.99) - “On this shattered Earth of 2124, nothing is as it seems, but out on the track the truth is laid bare…” Welcome to the Neon Apex Open only to the most elite racers, both human and other, prove that you can handle breakneck speeds and perilous racecourses to win it all.

Neon Roller (Volcanic Pig, 8th May, $3.99) - Welcome to Neon Roller, the ultimate ball runner game set in a vibrant, neon-themed world! Navigate through dazzling landscapes filled with glowing obstacles, collect shimmering coins, and unlock a variety of exciting new themes and balls.

ONLY UP! CARS (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 18th May, $5.99) - ONLY UP! CARS – The Ultimate Vertical Driving Challenge! Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride in ONLY UP! CARS, where gravity is your greatest enemy, and the road is anything but ordinary. In this thrilling driving adventure, your goal is simple – drive higher and higher! Navigate through extreme vertical tracks, jump between platforms, and push your driving skills to the limit as you climb towards the sky.

Our Exciting Summer Camp (SAT-BOX, 15th May, $14.50) - The usual crew heads off to summer camp!

Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players! Enjoy "Tent Pitching," "Curry Challenge," "Campfire Building," and more for a total of 10 different activities!

Paper Plane (Pix Arts, 16th May, $9.99) - Take flight in Paper Plane, a serene yet thrilling adventure where you pilot a variety of unique paper planes through beautifully crafted circuits across multiple levels. Soar through vibrant and diverse sceneries—peaceful valleys, misty mountains, glowing night skies, and sunlit canyons—each offering a different challenge and atmosphere.

Preserve (Grindstone, 15th May, $14.99) - Preserve is a puzzle nature-building game that takes players on a journey into a harmonious ecosystem. The objective is to foster and sustain a thriving and diverse biome, where each component coexists in symbiotic harmony.

Race Track Maniacs (NOSTRA GAMES, 15th May, $2.99) - Experience racing like never before! Feel the adrenaline as you race through the best tracks, mastering every turn and straightaway with precision. It's not just about speed - it's about control and strategy. Navigate sharp turns, push your limits, and feel the rush of high-speed competition. The racetrack is your playground.

Strings Theory (BeautifulBee, 8th May, $14.99) - Strings Theory is a wacky puzzle / arcade game where you control the particles of life itself! Inspired by the romantic side of physics, we take you on an epic journey into the heart of Anomaly. Control three unlikely heroes with their own personalities and skills. Beat more than 50 brain-twisting levels. Save the microcosm from a deadly threat!

SYNESTHESIA (Ratalaika Games, 16th May, $14.99) - The year is 2029. The Huntley Scientific Research Institute has opened its doors to a select few—young individuals gifted with extraordinary mental powers and mysterious abilities. Among them is Ziek, a university student with a rare form of “synesthesia”—a perception that allows him to see the hidden significance of objects through vibrant splashes of color.

The Coma: Triple Threat Bundle (Headup Games, 8th May, $34.99) - This bundle includes: The Coma: Recut The Coma 2B: Catacomb The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters.

What will you be downloading this week? Capcom Fighting Collection 2 7'scarlet ABSURDIKA: Rebuild American Arcadia Apocalypse Market Simulator Arcade Archives PUNK SHOT Aureole - Wings of Hope Cipher Monk Cthuloot Death Park: 4k Remaster Dice People EGGCONSOLE Rune Worth PC-9801 EGGCONSOLE Schwarzschild PC-9801 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Fluffy Snakes Ghost of Boarding School お嬢様学院のインチキ占い師 Hannah's Day Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats Into the Restless Ruins Kamitsubaki City Regenerate Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo Mirage: Ignis Fatuus Mostroscopy Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit Neon Roller Only Up! Cars Our Exciting Summer Camp Paper Plane Preserve Race Track Maniacs Strings Theory Synesthesia The Coma: Triple Threat Bundle Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (186 votes) Capcom Fighting Collection 2 22 % 7'scarlet 2 % ABSURDIKA: Rebuild 0% American Arcadia 3 % Apocalypse Market Simulator 1 % Arcade Archives PUNK SHOT 2 % Aureole - Wings of Hope 0% Cipher Monk 0% Cthuloot 0.5% Death Park: 4k Remaster 0% Dice People 0% EGGCONSOLE Rune Worth PC-9801 0% EGGCONSOLE Schwarzschild PC-9801 0% Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time 45 % Fluffy Snakes 0% Ghost of Boarding School お嬢様学院のインチキ占い師 0.5% Hannah's Day 0% Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats 2 % Into the Restless Ruins 1 % Kamitsubaki City Regenerate 0% Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo 0% Mirage: Ignis Fatuus 0% Mostroscopy 0.5% Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit 1 % Neon Roller 0% Only Up! Cars 0% Our Exciting Summer Camp 0.5% Paper Plane 1 % Preserve 0.5% Race Track Maniacs 0% Strings Theory 0.5% Synesthesia 0.5% The Coma: Triple Threat Bundle 0.5% Nothing for me this week 16 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!