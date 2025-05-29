Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

While the Switch 2 will be occupying a lot of our time and space over the coming weeks and months, there are still plenty of adorable, relaxing-looking games for us to experience.

Misc. A Tiny Tale is one such game, with cute, tiny robots whose goal it is to spread joy wherever they go. We've been following this one for a while, and we've finally got a release date for the platformer — 22nd July 2025.

The release date trailer paints a charming picture of your robot friends, Buddy and Bag Boy, who are working together to restore two different villages after an explosion causes trash to fall from the sky.

Here's what to expect from this miniscule platforming adventure, taken from its Steam page:

- Adventure through backyards, playgrounds, and forgotten lands in a mysterious post-human world.

- Clean, repair, and make a meaningful difference as you tidy each village.

- Interact with unique robots made from everyday items, helping them with their struggles.

- Find golden cogs, coins, and hidden treasures tucked away in every nook and cranny.

- Experience a heartfelt narrative that mixes humor with real emotion.

There's definitely a slice of Chibi-Robo in the designs of the world and the robots in Misc., and it looks like it'll be a lovely time amidst the chaos of summer releases.

Will you be grabbing Misc. A Tiny Tale on Switch this July? Shrink down to the comments and let us know.